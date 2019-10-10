How to stay fit while on holiday and not put on extra weight

Read also

Aside from pools and tennis courts, some hotels, such as The Fullerton, also provide maps of jogging trails, and bike renting services (Park Regis Hotel).

At Westin Hotel, guests can rent New Balance sportswear and then go on a 3km or 5km running route plotted by the RunWestin concierge.

At Changi Hotel, the general manager himself conducts a complimentary bike tour for guests every Tuesday and Thursday evening, and bicycles are provided.

2. GO ON A WALKING OR BIKE TOUR

PHOTO: Pixabay

What better way to explore a city than by navigating its streets by foot? Not only will you get to reach your daily 10,000-step goal, you also get to experience the place like a local.

Another way to cover more ground? Rent a bicycle and freewheeling it around the city. Some hotels in major cities rent out bicycles and offer guided bike tours so you can do a spin class while hitting up places of attraction.

3. DO SHORT, HIGH-INTENSITY EXERCISES

PHOTO: Pexels

Don’t worry about having to dial down your workouts during your holiday. As soon as you return to your normal schedule, you’ll bounce right back into your regular fitness level. Just don’t completely stop exercising.

Short bursts of high-intensity workouts a minimum of just two days a week can help to prevent your cardiovascular fitness from declining.

The least you could do is go through two sessions of 30-minute HIIT workouts that reaches 70 to 75 percent of maximum heart rate each week. They burn more calories in less time, so you have ample time to go sightseeing and get on with your itinerary.

Try adding 30-second sprint training session twice a week, and keep the high-intensity days two to four days apart. The time in between should be for rest and recovery, which is vital if you’re doing HIIT!

4. TRY A NEW OR LOCAL WORKOUT

When in Rome, they say, do as the Romans do. So take on a destination-specific activities such as sand-boarding in Perth, surfing in Waikiki, or rock-climbing at Yosemite National Park.

You’ll not only burn a bunch of calories, you’ll also have way more fun than slogging it out on the treadmill.

You can book these activities through Klook, TripAdvisor or AirBnb Experiences — the latter offer activities conducted by locals who share their interests in sports and outdoor activities, so you’ll also get to make friends with the locals while you’re out getting your fill of activities.

5. GO ALL OUT WITH SEASONAL ACTIVITIES

Don’t underestimate the amount of calories you can burn just by getting involved in holiday activities such as sledding, skiing, skating, and trekking.

If you’re going on a winter holiday, take advantage of the slopes and ski to your heart’s content — you’ll have so much fun you won’t even realise you’re working out.

Staying close to a mountain or hiking trail? Go for a hike at dawn and get close to nature. Now that’s a rejuvenating holiday.

6. CHOOSE YOUR BOOZE

PHOTO: Pixabay

If your travel philosophy is that every night is a weekend night when you’re on holiday, you’ll most likely end up drinking more frequently and larger amounts than you normally would.

For healthier drinking choices, ditch beer as it is high in carbs (it’s basically empty calories) and go for low-carb alcohol such as a dry white wine (Chardonnay or Sauvignon Blanc, for instance).

Avoid cocktails, mocktails, or spirits, and stick to vodka, whiskey, or tequila if you’re doing shots.

7. STAY HYDRATED

PHOTO: Pixabay

Wherever you’re travelling to — be it Dubai or Japan in winter — staying hydrated is of utmost importance. Work out how much water you need to drink with this general formula: multiply your weight (in kilograms) by 0.033. Drink up even more when you’re being active.

Our cells require water to function well, and by depriving your body of the most basic need will lead you to function at a less-than-optimal level.

Plus, when we’re dehydrated, we sometimes end up eating more because we mistake our thirst for hunger.

So apart from chugging down water, choose water-dense fruits and vegetables such as watermelon, cucumbers and lettuce to keep your hydration level up.

8. CATCH THOSE Z’S

We get it — you don’t want to waste your holiday sleeping when you can do that at home.

But a vacation is for you to rest and recharge, and you can’t be fully rested unless you, well, rest. If you skimp on sleep when you’re on holiday, you’ll probably return feeling like you need another one.