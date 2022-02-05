How to stop your makeup from smudging under masks

Now that half of our faces are covered when we’re out and about, the way we do our makeup has changed tremendously alongside everything else.

But don’t you just hate it when your foundation rubs off or your lip colour smears when you’re wearing your mask? Fret not. We’ve got expert-approved skincare and makeup tips and tricks to help you effectively prevent maskne, while keeping your makeup firmly in place. Here’s what you have to do:

Streamline your skincare routine

Makeup artist Larry Yeo reminds us that wearing a face mask creates a barrier between our skin and the mask. This occlusive effect actually traps the moist and hot air build-up within the mask from our breath, talking and sweat, which in turn can increase bacteria growth, leading to skin irritation, inflammation and breakouts.

So instead of doing your whole 10-step K-beauty skincare routine with multiple serums, consider paring it down and keeping it simple.

Larry recommends hydrating toners or serums that double as moisturisers, while makeup artist Melissa Yeo suggests moisturisers with SPF to keep skin hydrated and protected. It is important to keep your skin hydrated even with mask-wear, say both Larry and Melissa. This is because while it might be humid under the mask, your skin is still losing moisture, which can leave it dry.

In addition, the constant abrasion from the mask causes friction that can further irritate the skin. So applying a lightweight hydrator not only keeps skin moisturised, but can also protect against friction from the mask. “And don’t forget to massage your product in, especially on areas where there might be flakiness, to keep skin soft and supple,” says Larry.

Keep your face clean

Even without mandatory mask-wear, the most important thing to do to keep your skin healthy and happy is to keep it clean. This means washing your face when you get home immediately, especially if you’ve spent all day outside with your mask on. Gently cleanse your face with a pH-balanced, non-comedogenic cleanser to remove oil, dirt, makeup and bacteria.

Exfoliate regularly to prevent clogged pores and maskne

Maskne is real and is caused by a few things: the constant rubbing of the mask against skin, the warm and moist air trapped underneath thus creating an ideal environment for bacteria to flourish, and increased sebum production.

So it’s common to find your skin feeling rough and pores clogged with regular and prolonged mask-wear. To keep skin smooth, Melissa recommends using glycolic or salicylic acid-infused products at night to slough off dead skin cells and clear out debris from clogged pores.

Opt for a lightweight base

Both Larry and Melissa recommend using lighter formulations when it comes to base makeup. Skip the heavier textures and try tinted moisturisers or serum-type foundations instead. In this instance, “lesser is better,” says Larry.

If you still want something with more coverage, consider switching to foundation with transfer-resistant formulations.

Choose matte lip colours or lip tints and stains

Want your lip colour to stay on without budging? Try matte or tinted lipstick formulas, say both Larry and Melissa. And what to avoid? Gloss or cream textures, because these tend to migrate under your mask.

Larry’s top pick would be lip stains. “The colour pigments stay on the skin, leaving a tint behind, so it doesn’t get onto your mask,” he adds.

And if you’re worried that your lip colour might smear under your mask and leave you looking like a deranged woman – not a good look if you’re on a date – Melissa suggests choosing a neutral lip colour instead of bold or dark hues because “even if it smudges under the mask, it would look less obvious”.

Set your makeup with powder

Brushing on loose powder helps set foundation and concealer so that they last longer, even with mask-wear. Larry advises using a powder puff to press the loose powder in gentle press-and-roll motions across the face to secure the foundation and prevent any transfer. Alternatively, you can also use a large powder brush to dust loose powder lightly over the face.

Fix everything in place with a setting spray

If you don’t want smudging, budging or flaking, Melissa highly recommends spritzing your face as the final step of your makeup routine before putting on your mask.

Spritz the face from about 20cm away – you can choose to lightly mist in a zigzag manner starting from the forehead, or in circular motions. Consider going over with a second round of misting, focusing on areas like your nose bridge, cheeks and jawline, where your mask rests on your face.

