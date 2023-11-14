How to survive a long haul flight? Former SIA flight attendant reveals practical tips for travellers

It's nearing the end of the year with holidays season finally upon us! As you're ticking the boxes on your travel checklist, you wouldn't want to miss out on these valuable tips, especially if you're flying economy.

User Febby Lyan, who is a former Singapore Airlines flight attendant, took to YouTube on Nov 10 to share some useful tips for surviving long-haul flights because who wants to start their trip on a bad note with an uncomfortable flight experience?

The first tip she suggested is picking aisle seats for the flight. While window seats are great for photo ops, you might want to make comfort your top priority.

Febby breaks down aisle seats into two categories: god tier and premium tier. The former refers to seats located at both ends of the middle row.

She mentioned that the individual in the middle seat can "alternate who to bother every time they want to get in or out of their seat." Which means to say that your chances of being disturbed are much lesser.

While not as good as the aforementioned seats, the premium tier refers to the seats at the other end of the row from the window seat.

While they are good enough seats, Febby reminds us that you will have two people next to you, and could be frequently interrupted when they want to leave their seats.

She also recommended avoiding the last rows of the cabin as that is where the washroom is located. Cons wise, it's not only about the smell but also the noise from the foot traffic of people going in and out of the toilet. She also added that the light coming from the toilets can be annoying.

Conversely, she also suggested avoiding being seated in the first rows of the cabin as well.

This is in part because it's common for parents with kids to be seated in these areas which is where the bassinets are located.

The middle section is the best place to be when you're travelling on a long flight, Febby concluded, and ideal for squeezing in some quiet rest.

Her third tip is what most people would look forward to on flights: the meals. She advised planning your meal beforehand, especially if you have dietary restrictions or are a picky eater.

From her own experience, she has witnessed "countless occasions where people have dietary restrictions or they really can't eat what was served on board", therefore affecting their flight experience.

Still, on the topic of food, she recommends bringing your own snacks on board the plane. Depending on your flight time, the meal service might come much later and you don't want to be left famished.

She also noted that the meal service usually starts from either the front or the back of the cabin, so if you're not seated in the middle section, you might find yourself in a "waiting game" for your food.

Her next tip is to hydrate, recommending travellers to drink water every hour. She recounted how she developed skin rashes during her first flight because the air in the cabin is "extremely dry and dirty".

Last but not least, and most importantly, she suggested stretching to ensure your body is not stiff. "We are seated in a very small space for a long time, and the recycled air can make you feel tired," Febby explained.

In the comments sections, netizens agreed with Febby's tips.

One user pointed out how true it is for passengers with babies to book the first few rows as they provide ample room for the little ones.

Another user who just survived a 13-hour economy flight concurred with Febby's seat recommendation.

On her YouTube channel, Febby shares her past experiences as a flight attendant, from the good to the bad and useful insights for aspiring cabin crew.

