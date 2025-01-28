How will your luck be like in 2025? We spoke to a feng shui master for the Year of the Wood Snake forecast

Chinese New Year, which starts on Wednesday (Jan 29), will mark the beginning of the Year of the Snake.

Whether you had a good or bad Year of the Dragon in 2024, a new year means new beginnings.

According to Chinese culture, an individual's feng shui — which is a traditional form of geomancy that originated from China — can be affected by their zodiac sign.

To find out what the Year of the Snake has to offer for each of the 12 Chinese zodiac signs, AsiaOne spoke to Master Louis Cheung from Divineway Fengshui.

The 47-year-old, who has been a master for more than two decades, explained that the Chinese believe that everything in this universe links back to five elements — wood, fire, earth, metal and water.

This year happens to be the Year of the Wood Snake in particular.

Another aspect that affects one's zodiac is Tai Sui, Chinese astrology deities that represent the stars directly opposite planet Jupiter.

While zodiac forecasts are a common way for people to get a sense of how their luck will be like for the year, Master Louis advised that it is only a "general outlook".

He emphasised that to get a more accurate reading, there are other factors to consider such as one's date and time of birth.

Rat

This year will be a decent one for people born in the year of the Rat as there are no clashes with Tai Sui, Master Louis shared.

It's a good year for Rat-signs looking for love and a relationship.

However, they have to be more mindful of their health.

Ox

Overall, it is looking to be a good year for those born in the year of the Ox because it gets along well with the Snake zodiac.

However, Master Louis warned that because of this, they have to be wary of "vile" people that may create problems for them in both their career and relationship.

"Although they have opportunities to start a new business or career, they have to be careful of people who may sabotage them," he added.

While those in the year of the Ox will have generally decent health this year, they need to keep an eye out for their elderly loved ones who may have health issues.

Tiger

2025 may be a rough year for those born in the year of the Tiger as there is a slight clash with Tai Sui.

To stay out of trouble, Master Louis advised that Tiger-signs should avoid gossip as it may affect romantic relationships or lead to more serious problems like slander and court cases.

He also warned that Tiger-signs need to be wary of getting injured.

But it won't be an entirely grim year as they may have benefactors who will help them in their career.

Rabbit

Because of a moving star, it'll be a year of hard work for Rabbit-signs and they may be pushed into a growth period that requires them to perform.

This isn't necessarily bad as it opens more doors for promotions and pay raises.

However, those born in the year of Rabbit will need to be mindful of their health.

"As they might be overworked, their health might suffer as they may be exhausted," Master Louis explained.

"Because they work too hard, they might get injured or get into accidents."

As Rabbit-signs will be so focused on work, they may also be too tired for relationships and might even negatively impact their loved ones by being too "critical or insensitive".

Dragon

We are just coming out of the year of the Dragon and it was not an easy one for them, especially when it came to relationships and health.

But 2025 may be slightly better for Dragon-signs when it comes to health and work, Master Louis shared.

Career-wise, there might be positive changes at work and even good opportunities allowing them to relocate overseas.

It's also a good year for relationships and some Dragon-signs may even be hearing wedding bells soon.

Snake

While it is the year of the Snake, 2025 won't be their year.

In fact, Snake-signs may be in for a rough time due to the direct conflict their zodiac has with the Year of the Wood Snake.

"The two snakes will fight with each other. This is what we call direct conflict with the Tai Sui," said Master Louis.

They will have potential issues and instability in most areas of their life, whether it be their health, career or relationships.

This in turn may make Snake-signs feel more irritable and overwhelmed, which may result in arguments with others, including their loved ones and colleagues. In more serious cases, it might lead to conflict or accidents.

Master Louis suggests that this year, those born in the year of Snake should lie low and avoid being too outspoken to avoid running into problems.

Horse

It's a year of growth and new opportunities for Horse-signs, especially when it comes to work.

They may even go into a development year that will push them to study more, leading to potential career upgrades.

There is also a chance that they will meet people in their field of work who will help them with their career.

However, because of a Tao Hua star — also known as a love star — in their charts, they may have some emotional instability after meeting someone from the opposite sex.

Health-wise, Horse-signs should take better care of their mental health, advised Master Louis.

Goat

For those born in the year of the Goat, it's quite a neutral year with not many ups or downs, shared Master Louis.

They may need to work a bit harder, though their efforts may not equal to results, he said.

Elderly folk in Goat-signs' lives may also have health problems.

Apart from that, Master Louis advised Goat-signs to take care of their personal safety, especially of "flying objects". This means avoiding extreme activities and sports, and being careful when walking under buildings.

Monkey

Monkey-signs will have a mixture of ups and downs this coming year due to a side conflict with Tai Sui.

Their emotions, relationships and jobs may be sabotaged by people, said Master Louis.

If they are to get into trouble, they can look out for a mentor, elder benefactor or person of higher authority to help them resolve any issues.

Health-wise, they should look out for any breathing-related problems.

Rooster

Similar to the Ox, the Rooster gets along well with the Snake, according to Master Louis.

This means those born in the year of the Rooster can look forward to a pretty good year in all aspects like health, relationships and career.

Apart from potential job promotions and career upgrades, Rooster-signs may also be appreciated more by seniors. This in turn may create opportunities for them to switch jobs or relocate elsewhere.

However, their good progress may incur some jealousy and they have to be careful of gossip or getting backstabbed, Master Louis warned.

Rooster-signs may also find themselves socialising or entertaining more and if they do, he urged them to be careful of getting into illicit relationships.

Dog

The year of the Dragon was not a good year for the Dog but thankfully, 2025 is looking to be a better year for them, especially for relationships.

Master Louis shared that Dog-sign couples who struggled or even split up in 2024 may come back better and stronger in 2025. There is also a chance of wedding bells.

Additionally, people who were born in the year of the Dog may have benefactors, which will improve their general affinity and relationships with colleagues and family members.

Master Louis advised Dog-signs to look out for people with power or authority to help them excel more in their career.

Unfortunately, health-wise, Dog-signs may experience exhaustion as they might get too carried away by the improvements the new year brings.

Pig

As the Snake and Pig zodiacs clash, this year is not a good year for Pig-signs and their relationships and health may be affected.

As they may be more emotionally unstable, they might get into quarrels or arguments with people more easily.

On the bright side, there are chances to gain recognition from their superiors at work.

Master Louis also warned that their investments may not do well this year so Pig-signs need to be careful with their money.

[[nid:614491]]

ALSO READ: Here are some tips to improve your wallet's fengshui

melissateo@asiaone.com