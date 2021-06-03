How you can support independent F&B establishments during phase 2

There’s no denying that the new Phase 2 Heightened Alert restrictions took many of us by surprise. With no dining-in permitted until mid-June, many eateries were forced to pivot to takeaway and deliveries overnight.

Inevitably, this has caused a significant drop in earnings for many independent F&B outlets. Though we can’t support them by making a reservation, ordering takeouts and sharing our favourite foods on social media are some of the ways we can keep them going.

Here, we check in with some of our favourite eateries to find out how they are coping with the new measures, and what they have in store for customers during this period.

Laut

Who: Frank Shen, co-founder of the restaurant & bar

What Laut is about: “Laut is a culinary experience of Southeast Asian culture and heritage. Both the cocktail and food menus are influenced by our collective childhood in an area culturally steep in culinary tradition − particularly in relation to seafood and Straits Chinese cooking.

How has business been like since the announcement of the new no dining-in measures?

“Business has dropped drastically with the new no dining-in measures. Even with takeaway and delivery, we are only doing about 10 per cent of our previous sales at best and they are from our supporters. We cannot imagine what it would be like from week two onwards till the end of this.”

What is the business doing to cope?

“We have revived our takeaway and delivery menu, having items on the menu that we know can make the journey to our customers’ location and still give them the Laut experience.”

How do you think Singaporeans can support the F&B business during and after this phase?

“By dining as they would before these measures, in the takeaway and delivery format. Also, by spreading the word about places they have experienced before with takeaways and deliveries. Small contributions like these go a long way for F&B businesses to survive.”

Hundred Acre Creamery

Who: Edmund Ang and Linh Tran, owners of the gelato cafe

What Hundred Acre Creamery is about: “Hundred Acre Creamery is a gelato cafe that makes everything from scratch. We focus on creating gelato, sorbet, desserts, and premium Vietnamese coffee from quality ingredients with no artificial flavourings or preservatives used.

''All flavours and items are inspired by the meaningful experiences that we had and present the kind of happiness that we would love to share with our customers.”

How has business been like since the announcement of the new no dining-in measures?

“The sales have sadly dropped significantly. However, we can make this period more productive by focusing on improving our delivery services or creating new flavours and desserts.”

What is the cafe doing to cope?

“We just registered for GrabFood delivery service to sell our items online. Popular gelato flavours are roasted pistachio, honey chrysanthemum, Rocher, dark chocolate sorbet, sea salt butter caramel and Vietnamese coffee gelato”

How do you think Singaporeans can support the F&B business during and after this phase?

“We wish Singaporeans would continue to support F&B businesses via takeaway or delivery purchases. Also, we think all Singaporeans are responsible for keeping Singapore safe so that F&B and other industries can return to a normal operation process soon.”

The Flying Squirell

Who: Angelina Leong, chef and owner of the restaurant

What The Flying Squirrel is about: “Tucked away from the bustle of the CBD in an alleyway along Amoy Street, The Flying Squirrel is a cosy hole-in-the-wall hideout. Inspired by the love of travel, coffee, art, music and Japanese food, The Flying Squirrel strings together fragments of New York, Melbourne, Tokyo and home base Singapore.”

How has business been like since the announcement of the new no dining-in measures?

“Business is very quiet with just two to three orders a day. Everyone will need some time to get used to the measures all over again. Just like last year’s CB, it took almost three to four weeks for delivery orders to pick up. “

What is the restaurant doing to cope?

“Since CB in 2020, we have already set up our online ordering system. Throughout Phase 2 and Phase 3, we continued taking online orders and doing deliveries. For better or worse, you could say that doing deliveries and take-outs is a must nowadays. For this period, we have come up with bundle promos, bottled drinks and cocktail kits.

Our other offers are as follows: free delivery within CBD with no minimum order; an islandwide delivery fee of $15 with no minimum order; free delivery for $100 and above; additional 10 per cent beverage discount for bundle sets; and 15 per cent discount for self pick-ups

We are also planning to launch a special ramen set soon. This is an extension of a mini online series that our partners Jack and Rai were involved in. That show was aired sometime in March this year and in a nutshell, the boys were on a mission to create a locally-inspired ramen dish. It was pretty well-received so we figured we would revive the dish again for this period.”

How do you think Singaporeans can support the F&B business during and after this phase?

“Please continue to support your favourite cafes and restaurants. You might think that dining-in is not allowed for now so everyone is unleashing their culinary skills at home. But do support your favourite F&B outlets because they need all the help they can get to tide through this period of time.”

Pantler

Who: Matthias Phua, founder of the bakery

What Pantler is about: “Pantler is a boutique purveyor of high-quality cakes, pastries and baked goods – all freshly made on-site using the best ingredients from around the world, such as flour from Japan and A.O.C butter from France.”

How has business been like since the announcement of the new no dining-in measures?

“It definitely took us by surprise. Business has since been incredibly slow-paced as the majority of people are staying home. There has also been a decrease in takeaway and delivery orders. It could be that people are just not in the mood for celebrations or desserts during this phase.”

What is the bakery doing to cope?

“We have introduced our Stay Home boxes which feature a selection of new items, such as our maple financiers and doughnuts, cassonade shortbread and cinnamon sticks, as well as our tart box which features our signature bartlett pear tart in a new smaller size. It includes complimentary delivery so people can send them as gifts to their loved ones during this challenging period.”

How do you think Singaporeans can support the F&B business during and after this phase?

“Sharing is always caring, so do support your favourite F&B outlets by ordering from them for your friends and family, and posting on your socials!”

Eleven Strands and South Union Park

PHOTO: Eleven Strands and South Union Park

Who: Terence Chuah, chef-owner of both restaurants

What Eleven Strands and South Union Park are about: “Eleven Strands exudes a modern chic bistro vibe with a classic European style dEcor. It serves a wide range of western food dishes but of particular note is its pasta dishes; it has different pasta styles and also gives diners the option of having speciality homemade tagliatelle.

South Union Park is a casual dining bistro located in a quaint private estate in the east. Featuring a menu which is constantly revolving, South Union Park aims to achieve a fine balance in keeping its food affordable as well as accessible to all.”

How has business been like since the announcement of the new no dining-in measures?

“It has indeed been a difficult time for us with the shift back into Phase 2. However, we see this one month period as sort of a ‘break’ for us as it has been an intense period ever since restrictions lifted last year.”

What are the restaurants doing to cope?

“At present, we are taking the time to let our staff have some rest as well as develop new dishes for our menu when Phase 2 is eventually lifted. We continue to focus on giving our guests the best value and customer experience that we can despite physical contact restrictions.

At South Union Park, the restaurant is focusing on developing various cloud kitchen models which operate out of the same kitchen. A new brand entrant, Chrome Pizzeria, is one such example.

''The brand embodies the same artisanal food culture as South Union Park with its hand-stretched pizza dough and homemade pizza sauce. Guests who order from Chrome Pizzeria may also check out our Spotify playlist via a Spotify code located within the pizza box.”

How do you think Singaporeans can support the F&B business during and after this phase?

“By ordering online where possible. This not only helps restaurants anticipate demand, but it reduces the amount of physical contact which guests may have with each other while waiting for their orders.”

Micro Bakery

Who: Bridget Chen, owner of the bakery and cafe

What Micro Bakery is about: “Micro bakery is a neighbourhood bakery and cafe offering artisanal sourdough and small-batch bakes. Our red house outlet is nestled in the historic Katong Red House Bakery & Confectionary, while our original outlet is situated at Bukit Timah, in Serene Centre.”

How has business been like since the announcement of the new no dining-in measures?

“It’s been a little tough, but we’ve been quick to adapt. In the meantime, folks are welcome to walk in and order things to go or arrange for delivery on GrabFood. I think most businesses just hope to make enough to keep their staff employed.”

What is the bakery doing to cope?

“We are offering a Sunshine gift box for friends to stay connected. It’s a bakery box to send your thoughts to dear ones or to colleagues serving quarantine.”

How do you think Singaporeans can support the F&B business during and after this phase?

“Order takeout, visit your favourite barista after your morning walk or check-in with that kopi shop auntie. Think of the businesses you want to stick around and support them ardently. Also, support can come in many different ways. An easy way can be to interact with these brands on social media so that even if you’re not feeling takeout that day, that post can reach more eyes.”

Larry & The Birds

PHOTO: Larry & The Birds

Who: Jasmin Wong, co-founder of the virtual supper club and its parent restaurant and bar Freehouse

What Larry & The Birds is about: “Larry & The Birds is a virtual supper club that operates only from 8pm to 2am, seven days a week. It’s an extension and alter ego of Freehouse, and born out of necessity given the pandemic. We want to satisfy those creeping midnight hunger pangs that are bound to strike given how all our daily patterns have changed since the mini-lockdown.”

How has business been like since the announcement of the new no dining-in measures?

“With no dining-in, business is bound to have taken a turn downwards. Freehouse focuses very much on the physical experience. Our staff are trained to interact with customers and provide them with insight into our cuisine and vast drink options.

''Our menu of sharing plates and craft beers on tap also meant the experience was best in-person. So we had to pivot.

Larry & The Birds and Freehouse Takeout are delivery concepts meant to bring people comfort even as they stay home. Being new meant we had to market ourselves harder to let folks know we’re around, but it also meant we had the advantage of being something new for people to check out. We’re lucky that our regulars have been supporting us.”

What is the restaurant doing to cope?

“The moment news hit, we literally worked non-stop till we figured out what’s needed for a delivery-only concept to work given what we have. Launching supper club Larry & The Birds is one of the ways we’re thinking out of the box.

''We wanted something fresh that will strike a chord with current consumer sentiments. Even when we’re all stuck at home, we still want our creature comforts. Can’t say no to fried chicken right?”

How do you think Singaporeans can support the F&B business during and after this phase?

“Supporting local businesses is the way to go. We’re the ones adding vibrancy and colour to the F&B scene here in a way that the big chains don’t, and often at the expense of better margins. But we love bringing that local pride and energy to the forefront.

''We procure and source from as many local producers as possible ourselves. We’re all in the same boat and we can tide through this difficult period better if we support each other more.”

@3

Who: Sharon Chan, co-owner of the cafe

What @3 is about: “We are a Nordic-style cafe, selling Swedish food and coffee with beans roasted and imported from Sweden. For example, the Swedish meatball (we do our meatball from scratch) and skagen toast. The reason for our Nordic theme is because my husband, Joel Le, is Swedish.”

How has business been like since the announcement of the new no dining-in measures?

“We have just opened for a couple of months so we are still quite new in this F&B scene. We are still trying to create more awareness but with these new no dining-in measures, our sales have dropped drastically.”

What is the restaurant doing to cope?

“We have launched a new food and drinks menu, which has more local fusion foods as well as Swedish signatures. Our new cold brew coffee (fourflavours: black, white, mocha and oat) has also been launched recently. Healthcare workers enjoy 10 per cent off the total bill (excluding promotional items) when they flash their work pass.

''For mornings, we have a sandwich set of ham/smoked salmon with black coffee from $9.90. Our opening hours have also been extended from 8am to 8pm to adapt to this new situation.”

How do you think Singaporeans can support the F&B business during and after this phase?

“Singaporeans can show support by trying new foods that they have not seen or eaten commonly, and go beyond their comfort food. Also, sharing on social media and giving honest food reviews will help us and other F&B businesses reach out to more people.

After this Phase 2: Heightened Alert stage, Singaporeans can definitely show support by dining out and trying out new places (of course with social distancing).”

Casa Manini

Who: Fiona Manini, co-owner of the restaurant

What Casa Manini is about: “Casa Manini is a small family-owned Italian restaurant by Fulvio and Fiona Manini, serving hearty home recipes.”

How has business been like since the announcement of the new no dining-in measures?

“Business has definitely been a lot slower with no dining-in. Takeaways and deliveries are not the same. Dining-in is always a far more exciting and enjoyable experience.”

What is the restaurant doing to cope?

“We have chef’s specials, 20 per cent off on beer and wine and free delivery for amounts over $180.”

How do you think Singaporeans can support the F&B business during and after this phase?

“By being kind, understanding and patient as we do have constraints. For example, when we are unable to deliver to you because we can’t connect with the delivery platform at the last minute or due to wet weather issues. If you’re picking up your takeaway, bringing your own containers will help reduce the use of plastic as well.

After Phase 2: Heightened Alert, if we are unable to accommodate your booking when you try to reserve or walk in, please don’t get upset with us or our staff. Everyone else is making advanced reservations because of the lack of seats due to safe distancing.

No intermingling is also much appreciated as we don’t want to be shut down because the authorities think we haven’t stopped you from talking to your friends at the other table.”

ALSO READ: Goodbye Bakerzin, Antoinette and Charlie Brown Cafe: 28 F&B brands and outlets that closed in 2020

This article was first published in Female.