How you can wear your lucky colour with you all the time

Have you already planned an auspicious outfit inspired by your Zodiac animal and lucky colour for Chinese New Year? You might be missing out on an important aspect of your outfit!

And while you want to keep your lucky colours close to you, there’s one extremely easy way to go about it: your intimates. Here, we’ve scoured the stores for the most stylish lingerie (in every colour for every zodiac animal) that is easily incorporated into your everyday life.

1. WHITE: Rat, Ox, Rooster, Dog

PHOTO: Perk by Kate

Founded by homegrown Singapore girl Kate Low, Perk by Kate was conceived with the ambition to have lingerie brands such as Samantha Chang and Claudette there were not available in Singapore to be sold in one place.

Since then, the e-commerce store now has its own in-house label famous for their fluttery and delicate lace designs.

Take, for instance, Perk by Kate’s Aurora Strappy Push Up Padded Bralette. Crafted into an elegant push-up style for maximum comfort and visual appeal, the Aurora in white is complete and pure, offering a sense of peace and calm. What we love most about this bra is the front strap detail that adds a touch of femininity and sex appeal to your look.

Aurora Strappy Push Up Padded Bralette by Perk by Kate, $69

2. YELLOW: Rabbit, Snake, Monkey, Rat, Dog, Pig

PHOTO: Marks & Spencer

With Rose Huntington’s vast experience in lingerie and more formerly known as Victoria Secret’s Angels, her résumé is definitely busy enough to impress any industry big shot.

Here, the supermodel went a step further to bring her own perspectives into the world of intimate apparel.

Slip into this beautifully designed padded plunge bra that comes with padded sling inside the cups for support and intricate touches of flair including Rosie’s signature rose gold hardware and Rosie detailing on the straps.

With this on, you’ll find yourself exuding confidence and classic femininity from within.

Marks & Spencer Rosie Silk & Lace Padded Plunge Bra A-G, $74.90

3. GREY: Tiger, Dragon, Goat

PHOTO: I’M IN

A strapless bra is a classic staple for most female’s underwear drawer. But if you hate the idea of it slipping and sliding throughout the day, this noon-slip strapless bra might just be right up your alley.

This bra by local label I’M IN, boasts a comfy and curve fit non-slip bra design that also gives your bosoms that much-needed push thanks to its Asain-fit push-up cups.

The strapless bra by I’M IN also comes with complimentary bra straps for you to switch it up into a regular bra too.

I’M IN Twisted Knot! Non-Slip Strapless Push Up Bra in Grey, $39.90

4. PURPLE: Rooster, Tiger, Pig

PHOTO: Perk by Kate

Bralettes are well-loved for good reason. Besides wearing it under your shirt, you can also switch it up and opt for a daring outfit, by going sans top and simply wearing the bralette under a jacket. Take, for instance, this Olivia Push Up Padded Bralette from Perk by Kate.

Designed with a soft curved underband, the bralette gives better support and closer set cups that’s been said to deliver a push-up effect to accentuate your assets.

Perk by Kate Olivia Push Up Padded Bralette, $69

5. PEACH: Snake, Horse, Monkey

PHOTO: I’M IN

We get it: Finding a comfortable (and ideally, chic) bra is hard. You don’t have to sacrifice comfort to wear a cute and sexy bra. Lightly padded push-up cups, fully lined with satin fabric, no wires, and adjustable straps, along with little lace details wrapping over the cups, make this one a winner in our books.

I’M IN Petal-Satin Push Up Wireless Bra in Peach, $38.90

6. BLACK: Goat

PHOTO: Love, Bonito

Struggling to find a black bra that’s sultry and sexy, yet functional? Love, Bonito has got your back…well, front. Featuring a sultry lace design, alongside removable bust paddings and adjustable straps, this bra is a prime example of a closet essential that’s subtle yet sexy.

Bernadette Front Clasp Racerback Lace Bralette, $36.90.

7. RED: Dog

PHOTO: Marks & Spencer

Red lingerie brings everyone good luck, or at least that’s what our elders have drilled into us year after year. So, if this happens to be your lucky colour, you might be in for a doubly fantastic new year *let’s drink to that*.

Designed with delicate pleating on the cups and a covering of ornate French designed lace, this vintage-inspired bra from Rosie’s Marks and Spencer range is a luxurious wardrobe addition that all women should have in their closet.

Marks & Spencer Rosie Silk & Lace Padded Plunge Bra A-G, $74.90

This article was first published in Her World Online.