Huat ah! Bedok stall selling mahjong-themed mooncakes this Mid-Autumn Festival

On the hunt for unique mooncakes for the Mid-Autumn Festival? We found one that will appeal to mahjong lovers.

Ah Kiat Frozen Food at Fengshan Market & Food Centre at Bedok North is selling snow skin mooncakes shaped and designed like mahjong tiles.

One set has 16 mooncakes which makes up the Thirteen Wonders, one of the best finishing hands in the game.

There are three different flavours in each set — red bean, pandan and lotus.

Each set of 16 goes for $30.80.

The mooncakes are only available for collection or delivery on Sept 8 and no walk-in purchases are available.

Self-collection timing is from 8am to 2pm and customers can place their orders on Ah Kiat Frozen Food's website.

Dave Tan Jing Wei, one of the co-owners of Ah Kiat Frozen Food, said to AsiaOne: "It is handmade, hence the stock is very limited and we need customers to pre-order."

"We find the mahjong mooncakes special as this is something different from the traditional ones and mahjong lovers will love these."

The 27-year-old shared that this would be their fourth year selling mahjong-themed mooncakes and they started doing so during the Covid-19 pandemic.

One year, sales were so good that they sold over 1,000 boxes.

Dave added that the mooncakes can be kept for three months if sealed and refrigerated but once opened, they have to be consumed within a month.

If you aren't a mahjong fan, Ah Kiat Frozen Food has traditional handmade mooncakes going for $38.80 for four pieces.

Apart from mooncakes, the family-run business, which has been around for almost six decades, also sells handmade yong tau foo, fish balls and frozen meats.

