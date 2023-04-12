Humpback returns as a seafood restaurant & wine bar with new interiors & a new lip-smacking menu: Review

A frequented spot for the brunch crowd, dates and casual girls night, Jigger & Pony Group's seafood concept and wine bar, Humpback is back in action. Having opened its doors in early March, the group behind the restaurant welcomes a transformed space with a raw edge.

But that's not all, the convivial, modern restaurant spot also kicks things off with some flavoursome new additions to its menu. Ready for the 411 on what's cooking? Scroll and find out.

Set in a stylish 1930s conservation shophouse, the revamped space feels much more open since its renovation. Think laid-back industrial vibes with raw textured walls, hanging lights and arched walls.

Nonetheless, the restaurant remained as welcoming as ever now with comfy booths and moody tones of grey, green, and mustard yellow.

Anchored by European culinary techniques and Japanese influences, the kitchen at Humpback is led by chefs Alynna Tan and Joseph Teoh. In the inventive seafood-centric menu, look forward to local and regionally sourced ingredients as well as peak seasonal produce from trusted suppliers around the world for ultimate freshness and quality.

No better way to start off the night, than with Humpback's signature seasonal roster of oysters ($8 each, min six per order).

Imported in straight from the American Pacific Northwest, we swished back the ocean-trawled Hama Hama presenting a clean palate with freshness of cucumber, the earthy Blue Pool with a slight bitterness, as well as the creamy and funky Summerstone with an unexpected sweet finish. Drop in some house mignonette or seasonal citrus to elevate the flavours even more.

Next up, from the Snacks and Bites section of the menu, the House-cured Hamachi Pastrami ($18) or yellowtail is a light pick to get the appetite going. The appetizer is cured in-house with pastrami spices — think juniper, thyme, coriander, and black pepper — and smoked with applewood.

The botanicals don't overpower the fish, instead they subtly balance the sharpness of smoked sour cream and pickled mustard. Pile up the sourdough crisp with hamachi and champagne vinegar-marinated cucumber for a crunchy, earthy and tangy bite.

The Mussel Toast with Spicy Nduja ($16, two pieces) is easily a go-to for us — not only due to its plump, juicy Australian mussels, but also the crunchy yet pillowy toasted brioche. A creamy and slightly sweet treat that we'd undoubtedly return for.

PHOTO: Humpback

Not particularly big fans of white asparagus or blue crab, the White Asparagus with Blue Crab and White Miso ($25) also managed to impress, despite its simple look. The unique spin on the chilled crab salad paired fresh Indonesian crab with crunchy asparagus in a light, creamy, umami dressing.

On the other hand, the Red Prawn Tartare with Tosazu Jelly and Pomelo ($26) gets its tangy and sweet flavours from the likes of Argentinian scampi marinated in dashi and rice wine vinegar. Pomelo and marigold petals add a layer of texture and floral notes.

Though the dish is the restaurant's sole pasta offering, the aromatic Ricotta Cavatelli ($28) steals the show. From the cavatelli pasta that effortlessly scoops in the sauce through its middle groove and deliciously deceiving swordfish belly bacon with smoky, savoury flavours to sweet pops of Chitose corn and creamy sauce, we have nothing but love for the dish.

PHOTO: Humpback

For more protein-rich mains, look to their selection of fish, like the Marble Goby with Broccolini, Black Garlic and Mussels ($52). Freshly caught from the Tembilahan River in Sumatra, Indonesia, the fish is pan-seared with thyme and brown butter for a super tender bite.

The sweet fish is also served alongside sake-cooked juicy Australian mussels and roasted broccolini for added crunch. To wrap things up, the Toasted castella cake with crème fraîche ice cream and soy caramel ($14) didn't disappoint.

The simple-but-done-well treat is inspired by Chef Alynna's memory of a toasted angel food cake dessert in San Francisco. The comforting cake sports salty, sweet flavours for the perfect ending.

Nurse your food with a playful wine menu that reads like a Spotify playlist featuring over 60 labels in categories like It's (Almost) Always Sunny in Bukit Pasoh and The "Strawberry" Generation. Not sure where to begin? Get the help of the friendly staff to pick the right sipper for you. Prices for wine start from $17++ per glass and $80++ per bottle.

Humpback is located at 18 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089832, +65 9772 9896. Open Monday, Wednesday to Friday, 5pm to 11pm, Saturday 12pm to 11pm, Sunday 12pm to 9pm. Closed on Tuesday.

This article was first published in City Nomads.