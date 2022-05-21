This hunky doctor reveals why he chose to specialise in beauty and wellness

Feel like you've seen Dr Hong Foo somewhere before? It might be because he was previously Stomp-ed for his striking good looks and has appeared in numerous listicles on hunky doctors.

The 33-year-old aesthetic doctor tells us about his clinic Bespoke Aesthetics, which has just opened the doors to its second branch, his philosophy towards beauty and wellness, and the treatments he undergoes on a regular basis to upkeep his complexion.

His struggles with acne made him want to become an aesthetic doctor

Dr Hong was born in Penang and lived in Kuala Lumpur while studying in the University of Malaya. Growing up, he was active in the St John's Ambulance Brigade, but because he spent a lot of time doing outdoor activities, suffered from acne due to the tropical climate.

"It was through my experiences in the brigade that I became interested in pursuing first aid and medicine. But when I was seeking treatment for my acne breakouts, I was amazed by how effective aesthetic treatments are in alleviating skin issues, and that inspired me to become an aesthetic doctor.

Plus, I am the youngest child in the family and really look up to my older siblings, who are also doctors. I suppose you could say that I followed their footsteps," he lets on.

He decided to open his own clinic because he noticed people are often "misled"

Bespoke Aesthetics' two branches are currently at Winsland House and Lanson Place, which are actually just less than a minute's walk apart. The former is where Dr Hong performs doctor-based face and body treatments like lasers and injectables while the latter provides non-invasive and non-surgical aesthetic medical services like medi-facials and teeth whitening by our therapists.

He decided to open his own clinic when he "noticed people are often misled by a one-size-fits-all approach" and that they are "sold products they don't necessarily need".

"It was something that I experienced firsthand when I was younger. However, aesthetic treatments are dependent on an individual's skin condition and needs, and as an aesthetic doctor, I strive to help my patients find a balance between their needs and wants - specifically, their conditions, expectations and budgets.

There is such a thing as excessive or unnecessary treatments and I ensure that my clients are able to make informed decisions. Opening my own aesthetic clinic allows for such flexibility. More importantly, it allows my patients to have a personalised suite of treatments that best fits their lifestyle," he explains.

The one thing he is happy about the evolving beauty and wellness landscape? It is that it has become much more inclusive.

"Back in the days, skincare, aesthetic trends were women-focused, but now, skincare and aesthetic treatments are available for all - whether a teen suffering from puberty acne, mature adult looking to care for their age spots or an individual wanting to indulge in some self-care."

His own skincare regime entails several types of treatments

Dr Hong is not shy about admitting that he undergoes laser treatments and IPL for a brighter complexion, and a monthly INDIBA treatment [a radiofrequency system that uses patented long wave radio frequencies applied externally] for skin tightening.

He lets on that a "yearly must-have" for him is also HIFU [a high-intensity focused ultrasound facial] to prevent wrinkles and enhance collagen production.

"As we age, we have slower metabolism, and a busy schedule makes it challenging for me to keep active as compared to my early 20s. These days, I also rely on our EMS machine for muscle sculpting, and Cool Shaping treatments to maintain muscle mass and to get rid of my double chin. After all, aesthetic doctors do get stubborn body fats like any other human being," he says.

And if you're wondering if he's taken, he is "married to his work".

"This makes me available at my clinic six days a week, so feel free to come visit. Managing two clinics is no easy task - people often assume self-employment is a piece of cake but the reality is I work almost seven days a week. I probably take no more than a month's worth of leave throughout the year."

This article was first published in Her World Online.