Hunt the Mouse is back with $1m to be found across Singapore

Hunt the Mouse is back again and this time around, the cash prize is even bigger.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Oct 16), Sqkii, the Singapore-based gamification marketing company behind the free-to-play game, shared that $1,000,000 has been hidden in Singapore.

"All the cash must be found in the next 60 days," it added.

Players can look out for more hints that will be released on the company's Facebook page over the next few hours.

Twenty silver coins worth $500 to $2,000 each are currently hidden in Punggol, Yishun, Tampines, Jurong, Sengkang, Pasir Ris, Clementi and other locations.

Also, 580 more silver coins will be dropped over the next 60 days.

"We expect coins to be found as early as today," said Sqkii.

A gold coin worth $250,000 will also be hidden under "something" between Dec 3 and 6. Players can start collecting hints for this now. Additionally, a total of $250,000 will be awarded to up to 10 hunters with the closest guess to the gold coin's actual location. Players who tag three friends or family members and correctly guess the date and time the photo in Sqkii's Facebook post was taken will stand a chance to win $1,000 in cash. The closest guess will be the winner. In August's game, which was the DBS SG60 edition, there were $120,000 worth of coins to be found.

[[nid:709276]]

melissateo@asiaone.com