Hydrangeas lead a rainbow-hued Dutch-themed display in the Flower Dome

If, like me, you binge-watched The Home Edit on Netflix during the pandemic, and were utterly mesmerised by how home organisers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin help celebs and everyday clients de-clutter, then fastidiously categorise their possessions (very often as a rainbow), you most likely walk around these days subconsciously colour-coding everything.

No? Just me?

Anyway, while the floral displays at Gardens By The Bay, particularly the thematic ones in the Flower Dome, always astound us with their beauty and natural hues, the colour-crazy among us will appreciate the eye-catching hydrangeas on display as part of a special Dutch-themed showcase from now until Aug 14, 2022.

Yes, we're talking windmills, wells and wooden clogs amid bunches after beautiful bunches of hydrangeas that conspire to make the entire mise en scène an Instagrammer's dream.

Other representations of iconic cultural icons of the Netherlands include canals, cheese platters, cattle, Amsterdam townhouses and the striking red-and-white West Schouwen, one of the country's largest and tallest lighthouses.

But it's the 20 varieties of hydrangeas that are the true stars of the show — whether they are observed up close or viewed as a panorama of variegated blooms.

Perfectly complementing the floral display are 50 artworks by special-needs artists from Journey (a Singapore brand that represents the creative talents of those with intellectual disabilities) by Touch Community Services, one of the beneficiaries of Gift of Gardens, a Gardens by the Bay initiative that gives the underprivileged community complimentary access to the Flower Dome and the Cloud Forest.

"At Touch, we believe in empowerment - to provide every client with opportunities to contribute based on their individual abilities and to build their independence," says James Tan, the charity's CEO.

"We hope the exhibition will allow more to see the potential of every individual to contribute to society and understand the importance of support as a community."

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.