Hype man: Tan Jianhao shows off his new 'small' business

After establishing himself as a successful YouTuber and entrepreneur, Jianhao Tan is now becoming a 'hype man'.

In case you're wondering, he's not embarking on a rap career.

Instead, the 29-year-old now has a new venture — a car dealership called HypeCars.

Jianhao showed off his new company in a seven-second TikTok video posted on Tuesday (Oct 4), which shows him skipping toward the entrance of the dealership.

The video opens with the text "show what your small business sells", then cuts to a montage showing the swanky rides that HypeCars has to offer.

"I just started a new business venture selling cars! If you're ever looking to buy or sell a car, come to HypeCars," Jianhao wrote in the caption.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Jianhao said he partnered with a few fellow car enthusiasts to start the business a few months ago.

"I like cars, in fact, the first large purchase that I made from my YouTube projects in my earlier years was actually my dream car... I guess it's symbolic of the hard work I've put into my work and I want others to feel the same."

When asked about the meaning behind the company's name, he said: "We try to get the best cars under our assortment, hence the word 'hype'. Beyond that [we] just wanted to create something exciting and hype."

He also revealed that HypeCars is planning to bring in some electric cars.

Jianhao's video received several comments from netizens who were in awe of his newest venture.

"Bro just made a new car company and called it a small business," marvelled one netizen.

According to HypeCars' Instagram page, the car dealership is located at Bukit Batok Crescent, and is open from Monday to Saturday.

And just in case you're looking to score a new ride, HypeCars' page already features several models up for consideration.

