Hyundai teams up with EV charging providers to boost convenience for drivers in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Hyundai Motor Company announced yesterday afternoon that it is partnering with Schneider Electric, P.Up, Charge+ and OCBC Bank in Singapore, in a massive rollout that will see owners of Hyundai electric vehicles get quicker, more convenient access to recharging facilities, including the mobile EV charging service provided by P.UP.

Vice president of sales innovation at the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre Singapore (HMGICS), Andy Kang, explains this move, "Hyundai is working to make hassle-free EV ownership a reality for Singapore's drivers, and the roll out of differentiated charging solutions will make it as easy as possible to own and maintain an EV here."

The Ioniq 5 EV seen here at the 2023 Singapore Motorshow is the first Hyundai to be assembled in Singapore at HMGICS for sale here.

Owners of Hyundai EVs, which includes the assembled-in-Singapore Ioniq 5, can get one free charging device to be installed in a home from charge provider Schneider Electric.

The installation includes an extended 36-month warranty, while the standard warranty for other installations are typically capped at 24 months.

Then there's also an incentive to sign up with Charge+, Singapore's charging service provider that operates in more than 300 HDB carparks and 200 condominiums in Singapore.

The good news for long distance drivers is that Charge+ is also planning for a 5,000km charging network that will roll out across to Malaysia and Thailand as well.

Hyundai EV owners can get 18 months of free charging at Charge+ stations, including its DC fast charging points, capped at a maximum of 220kWh a month. Higher mileage drivers can opt to convert this to 12 months of free charging capped at 330kWh a month.

Of greater interest to many will be P.Up's mobile charging vans. The company currently has four of them on active duty on the roads of Singapore, and they can come to you to recharge your EV in any parking space.

Users will need to make reservations for the service on the P.Up mobile app at least two hours in advance, though P.Up's marketing officer Ben Ling noted that there are already regular users of the service that book the charging vans to recharge their EVs weekly at the office or at home.

The caveat with the mobile charging van is that your car needs to be in a space where the van can be parked next to, or alongside it.

Each charging van, which itself is an EV, carries a 50kW DC charging system that can recharge most mainstream EVs from 20 to 80 per cent in about 30 minutes. A free car wash and tyre shine service is part of each recharge session, if the space can accommodate it.

Hyundai EV owners get 12 months of free charging with P.Up, with no capacity limit but capped at six bookings a month. P.Up has also stated that it is expanding its fleet, and depending on demand it has the capacity to outfit additional vans for the rest of the year.

Finally, OCBC Bank is offering charging rebates of up to $2,000 over a two-year period across a range of charging providers. It's an industry first, as the collaboration with Hyundai is the first time that an island-wide network of rebates across different charging companies is being implemented.

The only condition? You have to be an OCBC credit card holder.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 drivers already have access to the Ioniq Care+ app, an initiative of HMGICS in its push to flex its technological innovations since the centre was opened recently.

The Ioniq Care+ app is currently only in use in Singapore, and gives directions to charging stations on the island, tracks your car's current rate of charge, and allows for online payment directly through it as well.

It can intelligently monitor the car's power usage and will make recommendations on charging status, as well as allow remote control of some features like activating the air conditioning before entering the car.

Other innovations on track include a plan to launch the first E-pit ultra-fast charging station at HMGICS, designed to charge cars with 800-volt systems in under 20 minutes and deliver 100km of range within the first five minutes of charging.

It's one of the main systems up for testing and reverie as Hyundai prepares to roll out its next-generation of assembled-in-Singapore vehicles.

