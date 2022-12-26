Hyundai unveils all-new Kona crossover - here's what's noteworthy

Hyundai has unveiled an EV-derived, futuristic design for the second generation Kona subcompact SUV. With the popularity of the current Kona, this all-new model has some seriously big shoes to fill.

As is the case with the current car, four variants will be made available for purchase, each with unique styling but sharing a universal architecture.

You’ll be able to have your Kona as an all-electric vehicle (EV), a hybrid-electric vehicle(HEV), internal combustion engine (ICE) and the sporty N Line variant.

PHOTO: Hyundai

It adopts Hyundai’s current retro-futuristic design language, which first made a local appearance in the IONIQ 5 and the Staria, albeit with some further enhancements.

This all-new Kona now has a Pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamp that adds to the EV’s distinctive character. Kona’s use of Parametric Pixels also propagates a distinctive design element from Hyundai’s popular EV lineup.

The clean, distinctive nose characterises the front section’s pure volume, which contributes to the model’s smooth aerodynamic performance. Adaptations were then made to accommodate the ICE, HEV and N Line cars, with this unconventional approach allowing Hyundai to bring tech-centric design thinking to all Kona variants.

PHOTO: Hyundai

The second-generation car has also evolved into a larger yet still urban-centric SUV, growing to 4,355 mm in length, some 150 mm longer than the outgoing generation. It also gained 25 mm in width and 60 mm in wheelbase length.

Its dynamic styling is accentuated with boldly sculpted wheel arch cladding that incorporates headlamps and taillamps, reinforcing KONA’s robust underpinning. Some subtle design differences are present throughout the range, with the EV getting pixel graphic details on the intake grille and rear bumper, a pixel-inspired 19-inch alloy wheel design, black embracing line and optional black side mirrors and roof.

PHOTO: Hyundai

The ICE and HEV share a bold and rugged bumper and skid plate design, and black wheel arch cladding. The N Line boasts optional black side mirrors and roof, wing-type spoiler, more aggressive front and rear designs with wing-shaped bumper to emphasise a lower stance, distinctive 19-inch alloy wheels, twin muffler and silver side skirt.

In the cabin, the 12.3-inch dual wide displays and floating module impart a high-tech impression. Ambient lighting enhances the user experience and convenience. With the column type shift-by-wire relocated from the centre console to behind the steering wheel, it provides an uncluttered layout and additional space for belongings in the central tunnel.

PHOTO: Hyundai

Hyundai will unveil more information about the car in the coming months.

This article was first published in Motorist.