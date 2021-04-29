Hyundai's new Kona N: 'A true hot SUV with the performance level of a hot hatch'

Hyundai Motor Company unveiled the all new Kona N, its first high-performance N model with an SUV body style on Tuesday April 27, 2021 at Hyundai N Day, a digital showcase dedicated to introducing Hyundai's N brand.

During the showcase, Hyundai shared N brand's high-performance philosophy, highlighting the brand's motorsports effort along with its vision of creating cars that are fun to drive.

Hyundai also emphasised on its commitment to sustainable e-performance, giving a glimpse of the future direction for motorsport initiatives and how it will serve as a basis for upcoming N models.

The all new Kona N, like the other N models, is built with technology inspired by motorsports, to provide racetrack capabilities and 'corner rascal' ride and handling.

PHOTO: Hyundai

"Kona N is a true hot SUV with the performance level of a hot hatch," said Albert Biermann, President and Head of R&D Division at Hyundai Motor Group.

On the exterior, the N treatment has given the Kona N a powerful road presence. Body-coloured fenders along with 19-inch wheels gives it a wide, confidence stance.

A front lip spoiler, double-wing roof spoiler and side skirts works to enhance not just the aerodynamic efficiency but also the looks of the Kona N, declaring its racetrack readiness.

The Kona N is powered by a 2.0-litre engine producing 276bhp and 392Nm of torque.

PHOTO: Hyundai

The Kona N is powered by a two-litre turbocharged GDI engine producing 276bhp and 392Nm of torque, paired to an an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (N DCT), at the current juncture, there are no plans for a manual transmission.

The N DCT is an enhanced version of Hyundai's in-house 8DCT with improvements in durability to handle the demands of high-performance vehicles.

The transmission control unit has also been calibrated for N, resulting in faster shifts and a range of exclusive driving features including N Grin Shift, N Power Shift and N Track Sense Shift to maximise driving exhilaration.

An electronic limited slip differential, the N Corner Carving Differential is also implemented on the Kona N for control of torque distribution to the pair of front driving whels, delivering maximised fun when carving corners.

Structural reinforcements enhance the rigidity of the Kona N.

PHOTO: Hyundai

Apt of a performance car, the Kona N comes with Launch Control, Variable Exhaust System and the N Grin Control System as standard.

The N Grin Control System offers a high level of customisation, with five distinct drive modes - Eco, Normal, Sport, N and Custom. The drive modes alters the character of the Kona N by adjusting the operating parameters of the engine, Elecronic Stability Control, exhaust sound and steering.

The Kona N also received extra welding points, improved strut ring structure and a reinforced skeleton to enhance rigidity, minimising body roll during aggressive driving.

An exclusive racing head-up display adds a game-like dimension to Kona N's driving experience.

PHOTO: Hyundai

Inside, the Kona N is equipped with a 10-inch infotainment and digital cluster system featuring an exclusive racing head-up display that adds a game-like dimension. The Kona N also features customisable N buttons that can be set to toggle custom modes.

Along with the all new Kona N, Hyundai also revealed the N brand's new brand claim - 'Never just drive'. The claim captures the N mindset and spirit of 'Do more than simply drive, Enjoy every second of it."

Every high-performance N model is designed by passionate experts and tested on the world's most demanding racetracks to bring excitement to everyday driving, along with racetrack capabilities.

Hyundai Motor is expanding its N and N Line lineup to 18 models through 2022. The models will include variants in each major vehicle segment to suit the needs of all types of car enthusiasts.

