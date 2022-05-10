'I also can't bear to raise prices': Yang Zhou Fried Hokkien Mee to close after 36 years due to rising costs

The rise in food prices is definitely taking a toll on all of us, especially the folk in our local F&B scene.

Therefore, it isn't surprising that some establishments have decided to call it quits, including popular Hokkien mee stall Yang Zhou Fried Hokkien Mee.

Due to rising costs, the owners of the stall, Lim Bo Si, 71, and his wife, Huang Bao Dong, 70, have decided to shutter their stall, according to 8days.sg. Its last day will be on July 30.

"Cooking oil went up by 100 per cent, gas by 25 per cent. Electricity, ingredients, and so on, all of their prices went up too," Bo Si elaborated.

"I also can't bear to raise prices," he added, explaining that most of his customers, who are old and retired, may not be able to afford his food if he were to do so.

Though he may be closing his stall, Bo Si doesn't plan on keeping away from the local food scene.

He shared that after taking a break, he plans on helping his hawker friends at their stalls as an assistant as he "just wants to get out of the house and keep active".

Bo Si whipping up a storm at his stall. PHOTO: Facebook/Nicky Loh

Before moving to its current location at Blk 127 Bukit Merah Lane 1 in September 2016, Yang Zhou Fried Hokkien Mee called Blk 40 Beo Crescent its home for 30 years.

The OG stall is not to be confused with Yang Zhou Fried Hokkien Sotong Prawn Mee, which popped up at the same location in Beo Crescent after the original moved away.

Address: 127 Bukit Merah Lane 1, Singapore 150127

