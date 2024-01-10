'I cried my eyes out': Travel content creator ends up being overwhelmed by SIA Suites experience

Travelling from Singapore to London isn't cheap.

But Hillary Katz managed to do it without paying a single cent for her plane ticket, kind of. And not only that, she did it in luxury.

The travel content creator recently made the 14-hour non-stop flight on Singapore Airlines (SIA).

But this wasn't a typical economy-class flight. We're talking about the ultimate luxe experience: SIA's Suites.

Hillary documented her journey onboard the flight in a series of videos on the travel TikTok account Hillnpoo, which she shares with her partner, Matthew.

The flight from Singapore to London only had six Suites passengers in total - talk about exclusive.

Each of them were seated in an individual cabin with a sliding door and window blinds for that added privacy.

But since Hillary was flying with a travel partner, their suites were converted into a double room.

Another cool feature of flying Suites is the personal touch when it comes to the service.

Hillary mentioned how there were three cabin crew for the six passengers in Suites.

After a glass of US$350 (S$460) champagne and a quick look through their fancy pack filled with amenities, it all got a bit too much for Hillary.

"I cried my eyes out because I was so overwhelmed with happiness," she admitted.

Throughout the flight, Hillary sipped on wine and watched some movies, all while lying in bed.

Not even turbulence could hamper this "once in a lifetime" experience.

In the comments section, netizens wondered how she was able to afford such an exclusive travel experience.

Start collecting points

In a separate TikTok video, Hillary explained that her Singapore-London SIA Suites ticket costs a staggering US$20,000.

But instead of forking out the money, she managed to get her flight ticket for 225,000 points.

Hillary shared that SIA opens bookings 11 months in advance. So planning early can potentially give you a higher chance of snapping these tickets.

She added: "The best way to find availability is actually directly on Singapore Airlines' website."

While some may view the number of points required for this flight to be rather monstrous, Hillary felt it was "worth every point" used.

The experience brought this well-travelled woman to tears.

Surely, that's enough evidence for you to start collecting your points.

ALSO READ: $7.93 for a Singapore Airlines Suites Class experience? Travel influencer's video blows netizens away

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.