'I don't mind sweating': Swiss woman explains difference between short-term and long-term expats in Singapore

When expats arrive on our sunny shores, there is always a period of adjustment which is the case for anyone living in a new country.

But how does one change after living in Singapore for years?

In a TikTok video posted on Oct 2, Swiss expat Mary Muller pointed out the difference between a new transplant and a long-term expat.

In the 42-second clip, Mary, who has been in Singapore for a mere nine months, uses French expat Amandine Honvault, who has been living in Singapore for five years, to illustrate the differences.

For starters, Mary adores Singapore's year-round summer weather. She loves the tropical climate and spends as much time as possible outdoors. "I don't even mind the sweating," she added.

But for Amandine, she prefers staying indoors where she can enjoy the cold air-conditioning. She even mentioned she stays hydrated with a cup of bubble tea - talk about blending in.

We all know that food courts are basically a foodie maze, with a variety of hawker stalls lined up in rows. Mary admits getting overwhelmed by the countless options, so she sticks to what she knows: the iconic chicken rice, a revered dish that is well-loved by locals and expats alike.

Amandine, on the other hand, knows where to find the best food at hawker centres. When in doubt, she looks for the hawker stall with a snaking queue, which is a good indication that the food's good.

"The longer, the better," Amandine advised on finding the best food at hawker centres.

When it comes to groceries, Mary prefers to head to supermarkets like FairPrice to get all her Swiss products like cheese.

Whereas Amandine has adapted to shop at wet markets for fresh produce. Her favourite buy has to be fresh prawns, noting that they are cheap and you get your money's worth.

What's it like living in Singapore for 16 years?

Legendary flamenco dancer Antonio Vargas, who has worked with celebrities Tom Cruise and The Beatles, has been living with his wife in Singapore for 16 years.

Despite being in Singapore for more than a decade, Antonio has not been able to obtain his Permanent Resident (PR) status, as he shared in a video interview with YouTuber Max Chernov.

Nevertheless, Antonio enjoys his time in Singapore.

Comparing Singapore to the other countries he has lived in, Antonio told Max that he finds our little red dot "a lot more peaceful."

He emphasised that you can relax here, as there's no tension and aggravated people going up and down.

He also appreciates our multi-racial and multi-cultural environment, stating, "I love [a] population that integrates amongst Indians, Malays, Singaporeans, English, they all seem to blend very nicely together."

On the flip side, he did note how the country has changed over the past 16 years. Antonio observed that there are now more cars, more pollution, and more noise. He also mentioned that there is a never-ending amount of construction and renovations happening as well.

