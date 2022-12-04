'I finally have the courage to be myself': MsPuiyi to quit OnlyFans, looks forward to new career

Controversial Malaysian influencer Siew Pui Yi, better known to netizens as MsPuiyi, is seeking a fresh start... behind the turntables, this time.

The 24-year-old content creator announced that she is quitting OnlyFans to pursue a new career in music.

All was revealed in her YouTube video which dropped on Saturday (Dec 3). There, MsPuiyi said she'll be parting ways with OnlyFans — a platform where creators charge subscribers for access to exclusive content.

MsPuiyi catapulted into the media spotlight thanks to the often steamy, NSFW images that she posts on her multiple social media platforms.

Speaking in Mandarin, she shared in the video: "When it comes to OnlyFans (OF), I dare to do and I dare to admit it.

"I haven't regretted running OF for the past two years."

She expressed gratitude to the platform for giving her "the first pot of gold", which eventually enabled her to start her own company.

She also shared about her decision with the media during a press conference on Friday held in Kuala Lumpur.

"Doing OnlyFans was actually never a part of my plan when I started working as a hostess at 18 years old," Malay Mail quoted MsPuiyi as saying.

It was reported that she ventured into OnlyFans in 2020 after hackers threatened to leak her nude photos.

In a recent interview with local YouTuber Jianhao Tan, she also shared that she wouldn't have posted risque content, given the choice.

And what about her next move?

MsPuiyi's plan is to conquer the turntables as a DJ, sharing how the job "combines her love of partying and music", reported Malay Mail.

"With this move, I want to mature as a content creator and defy what is expected from other female creators like myself," she said during the press meet.

She released her first single Men-mory on Valentine's Day this year, which reportedly garnered a million streams on Spotify.

In the video, MsPuiyi also revealed that quitting OnlyFans would also mean losing a "large source of financial support".

"Honestly and frankly speaking, I am worried and scared that there'll be difficulties ahead," she stated.

She shared, however, that she is looking forward to opening a new chapter in her life "for the next 10, 20 years".

"This time, I want to do this right, so I hope you will support me," she said, adding: "I finally have the courage to be myself."

