I googled my favourite places in Bangkok like Talad Neon and many of them have closed down — here are others that didn't make it

Before Covid-19 hit, Bangkok was my favourite travel destination when I needed an affordable getaway.

It'll definitely be one of the first few places I'll visit once all this madness is over but unfortunately, things will probably be very different.

Thanks to the pandemic, many businesses in Bangkok have been affected — especially those that rely heavily on tourism.

I was reminiscing about my favourite massage shop in Pratunam. After a quick Google search, I found that it had permanently closed down.

In a moment of panic, I began looking up other places in the city to see if they were still around and to my dismay, a number of them had shuttered their doors too.

How depressing.

With that, here are seven other popular places in Bangkok that we won't be able to see again when travel finally resumes.

1. Talad Neon Market

For a while, it was rumoured that the famous Ratchada Train Market was permanently closed but thankfully, a little investigation work by Coconuts Bangkok revealed that this was a false alarm.

Unfortunately, we can't say the same for Talad Neon — another popular market located near Siam.

Despite being on the smaller side — as compared to its counterparts like Chatuchak — it was one of the go-to destinations for many travellers.

Though I was upset, it was not surprising to find that the market didn't manage to survive the pandemic as it was dependent on tourists. Let's hope they make some sort of comeback when the borders are opened again.

Address: 1087, 167 Phetchaburi Rd, Makkasan, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400, Thailand

2. Number One Massage

This is the very massage parlour that inspired this article. I used to frequent this place after shopping at Pratunam Morning Market and I even had a favourite masseuse who I would look out for each time I visited.

The shop was tucked away at a quiet street lined with similar massage parlours and after trying all of them, my verdict is that Number One Massage truly lived up to its name — it really was number one out of the lot.

Apart from its extremely affordable prices, its central location was a huge plus point. I guess I'll have to find an alternative now.

Address: 1, 7-8 Phetchaburi Rd, Thanon Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400, Thailand

3. Artbox

Another well-loved night market that has bitten the dust is Artbox. It debuted in 2015 as a pop-up event at Makkasan Airport station and moved around venues in Bangkok before settling down near BTS Nana in 2019.

The market even paid a visit to our little red dot a few times, much to the delight of many Singaporeans.

As Artbox does have the habit of moving around, we hope that it will eventually open at a new location by the time we get the chance to travel again.

Address: Sukhumvit 10 Alley, Chuvitgarden, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

4. Stylenanda Pink Hotel

K-beauty lovers and fans of the colour pink would probably have visited the Stylenanda Pink Hotel that is located right smack in the middle of Siam area.

The Instagram-worthy cafe was a one-stop location for Korean beauty and fashion items and the shop's whimsical pink theme added to the appeal. On the fourth level of the store was the Pink Pool Cafe which served an array of colourful drinks that people would take pictures with for the gram.

Don't worry, Stylenanda Pink Hotel's Myeongdong outlet is still around so if you desperately want to visit it after the pandemic, you can head to South Korea instead.

Address: 991 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

5. Bo.lan

Foodies will be devastated to know that one of Bangkok's most notable fine-dining restaurants, Bo.lan, has closed after 13 years.

A heartfelt Instagram post by Dylan Jones — the other half of the husband and wife duo who run the establishment — explained that the closure was mostly due to the pandemic and the government's poor Covid-19 response which provided "an utter lack of financial and political support for small business owners".

However, they did hint that this is not the end for them and they will be back as they "have several projects for the future and most of them revolve around food and food systems".

Address: 24 Sukhumvit 53 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

6. Soul Food Manahankorn and Soul Food 555

Soul Food Manahankorn and Soul Food 555 are two other restaurants that have left the Bangkok food scene after over ten years of service.

"After all our struggles and success at SFM, we never expected that we’d lose our restaurant to a virus," owner Jarrett Wrisley penned down in an emotional Instagram post.

Thankfully, its outlets in Hong Kong, Soul Food Thai, hasn't shuttered its doors yet, so hopefully, we can visit it the next time we can travel.

Address: 56/10 Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

7. Chu Chocolate Bar

Another decade-old restaurant that has called it quits is Chu Chocolate Bar, a bustling all-day brunch spot with hearty menu items like buttermilk biscuits and piping hot cups of hot chocolate.

This week marks 10 and a half years since we opened our doors here in Exchange Tower and we will be soon closing them... Posted by Chu on Friday, May 21, 2021

Similar to most of the other places on this list, Chu Chocolate Bar cited the pandemic as the reason for its closure.

"It was clear the moment [the government] announced this latest dine-in ban that it was over for us as we knew we would not be receiving any help," they lamented in a Facebook post.

However, there is a chance that the Chu Chocolate Bar may make a comeback as they are still pushing out occasional food orders via delivery despite the closure of their restaurant. Hopefully, they can find a new home by the time the borders are opened.

Address: Soi Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra 3, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

