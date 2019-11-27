'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'

When I first announced to my sister over the phone that I was getting married, there was dead silence on the other end.

And then, "Really?"

She was the first of many people who expressed consternation at my announcement. And frankly, she was the nicest.

Because the thing is, I'm 50 and this is my first marriage.

My sister then went on to ask if I was sure, and why this time, why this man, why marriage at last, when I had been so dismissive about the whole institution all this time?

"Honestly," I replied, "I just know for certain this time."

There was no other reason except that I was sure K* was the one I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.

Never had any other man made me feel this certain. We had plenty in common - a love for travelling and books, and a certain disregard for societal norms - but also complemented each other well.