'I had a seizure when I was jogging': Woman perseveres in weight loss journey despite medical condition, sheds 52kg in 10 months

Losing more than 50kg in 10 months sounds impossible but Claire Yeo managed to do it, even with her medical condition.

The 27-year-old, who has epilepsy, struggled with her weight for over eight years and gained 26kg more when she was pregnant with her four-year-old daughter from 2018 to 2019.

"Post pregnancy, while almost every other mother I knew was losing weight, I was continously gaining a lot from unhealthy eating habits," she admitted to AsiaOne in an interview.

But with lots of perseverance, Claire managed to shed those extra kilos and is slowly working her way to her desired weight.

She was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was a child

Claire was diagnosed with epilepsy, a disorder of the brain characterised by repeated seizures, when she was just four years old.

She has been taking medication for it ever since and the medical condition affects how she lives her life too.

"Growing up, I was restricted in taking part in a lot of physical activities as strenuous exercises, dehydration and sudden rises in body temperature are some of my main seizure triggers," she explained.

On top of that, the medication she is on "messes" with her metabolism, thyroid level and fertility rate.

"Thank god, I still managed to conceive a healthy baby girl," she said gratefully.

She had a seizure when she first started to exercise

Claire finally decided to take charge of her own weight loss journey in September 2022.

She first started with eating cleaner and healthier food.

Some time in November, she decided to push herself even further by attempting to work out.

"I wanted to lose weight and be physically stronger," she said.

But the very first time she tried to exercise didn't go well.

"I had a seizure when I was out alone jogging late at night," she recounted.

Thankfully, her younger brother had noticed at the time that it was odd that she was not responding to his texts. So, he went out to look for her and found her lying on the floor at a nearby park.

Claire was discovered with multiple injuries as well.

"I looked like I got into a bike accident," she shared.

Though she was understandably extremely traumatised by the incident, especially since she sustained physical injuries to her body and face, it didn't stop her from persevering towards her goals.

"I knew I had to do what's best for my health."

Her secret to weight loss: Consistency

From last November till the end of August this year, Claire managed to shed an impressive 52kg.

She is not ready to share both her initial and present weight just yet as she wants to do so only after she has hit her weight goal.

And she didn't try any fad diets or take short cuts — it was all done by consistently eating healthy and working out.

"I'd say that diet plays the most important role when it comes to weight loss," she advised, adding that she is currently also taking multivitamins, iron, calcium and fish oil, which help to supplement her body.

Exercise-wise, she does a mix of strength training and cardio.

"It was an easy decision to get moving and to eat clean. It wasn't difficult as I envisioned myself in a smaller body and pretty clothes," Claire told AsiaOne.

But of course, the journey was not an easy one.

For instance, there were times when it felt like she wasn't progressing.

"Along the way, losing weight can cause a bit of frustration as there were days when my weight became stagnate.

"This is also the reason why I highly do not recommend those who are losing weight to keep going on the scale as it can be very pressuring," she advised.

She also struggled to cut out sugar as she enjoyed sweet treats like bubble tea and desserts.

And while Claire has lost a significant amount of weight thus far, she's not done.

"I'm not at my end goal for my weight yet but I am still working towards it. And even after reaching my desired weight, I will be continuing this healthy diet and active lifestyle as I wish to have a lean and healthy body," she shared.

ALSO READ: Singapore woman loses 42kg in under 2 years mostly by walking

melissateo@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.