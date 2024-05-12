i Light Singapore 2024: 10th edition expands to Tanjong Pagar with interactive sustainable light art installations

Are you ready for an unforgettable family experience? i Light Singapore, the city's beloved sustainable light festival, is back for its 10th edition from May 31 to June 23, 2024.

This year, the festival is expanding to a new district, promising even more interactive installations and exciting activities for the whole family.

Celebrating sustainability through art

i Light Singapore 2024 (iLSG 2024) is taking on the theme of Cyclical Nature, inspired by the colour green and the concept of sustainability.

The festival will showcase 17 interactive artworks by 25 local and international artists, all exploring the potential of everyday objects through restoration, repurposing, and re-designing.

i Light Singapore highlights at Marina Bay

At the main festival grounds in Marina Bay Sands, don't miss Spin Me a Yarn by Studio Vertigo from the United Kingdom. This installation features massive yarn balls intertwined with its surroundings, highlighting the fashion industry's contribution to global pollution.

Nearby, at the Red Dot Design Museum, discover Liminal;Minimal by SUTD students Benjamin Lim and Yeo Soon Yii. This thought-provoking structure is built from repurposed construction site materials, drawing attention to the issue of construction waste.

i Light Singapore expands to Tanjong Pagar

For the first time, i Light Singapore will illuminate Tanjong Pagar. Head to 'Discover Tanjong Pagar Community Green' and immerse yourself in Kickit Team Tennis by Hungary-based artist collective Limelight.

Gather your family and friends to kick illuminated balls and send light paths across the field in this interactive installation.

Sustainable food and fun at i Light Singapore

In collaboration with The Conscious Festival, this event will offer a series of wellness workshops, transformative talks, a boot camp for conscious leadership, music performances, and an outdoor marketplace. This partnership reinforces the festival's commitment to sustainability and conscious living.

And for the foodies, rejoice! GastroBeats returns with a delectable array of sustainably-produced food items. Savour The Curry Club's Mumbai Pav Bun made with organic vegetables and locally-sourced buns, or indulge in 8 Degrees Taiwanese Bistro's braised pork spring roll filled with local tofu, black fungus, mushroom, and egg.

Plan your i Light Singapore 2024 visit

i Light Singapore will run from 7.30 pm to 11 pm Monday to Thursday, with extended hours until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. General admission is free, making it the perfect opportunity for a budget-friendly family outing.

Don't forget to bring your reusable cups, flasks, and storage containers, as the festival encourages visitors to embrace sustainable practises. Even the toilets will feature air conditioning and solar-powered features, showcasing the event's dedication to going green.

Get ready to be inspired, entertained, and enlightened. Mark your calendars and prepare for an unforgettable experience that will spark conversations about sustainability and the power of art in transforming our world.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.