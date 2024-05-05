Top 42 free things to do in Singapore (May 2024): i Light Singapore, vOilah! France Singapore Festival, Pets' Day Out, and more

Bored as well as broke? We've got good news for you. This May, there's no way you'll miss out on the festivities with the slew of markets, events, and activities to keep you entertained at zero cost.

Rediscover Singapore at the Singapore HeritageFest, learn about French culture through the vOilah! France Singapore Festival, and bring your mum out shopping at the various fairs and markets around Singapore this Mother's Day.

By night, get enchanted by i Light Singapore and soak in an ethereal display of the Northern Lights right here in Singapore's Gardens by the Bay.

Here's your guide to the top 42 free things to do in May 2024!

Festivals, fairs and markets

1. Singapore HeritageFest (May 1–26)

Explore Singapore's architectural marvels at the 21st Singapore HeritageFest (SHF), where history springs to life through the tales of iconic buildings and landmarks.

This year, the festival not only celebrates the nation's rich built heritage but also marks the significant 40th anniversary of Total Defence. The SHF offers a multitude of free activities, including expert-led tours, engaging trails, and interactive exhibitions spread across various locations on the island.

This festival is an ideal opportunity for residents and tourists alike to gain a deeper understanding of the cultural and historical significance of Singapore’s most cherished sites.

Whether you’re a history buff, a culture enthusiast, or simply looking for a unique way to spend a day, SHF 2024 is poised to provide an enriching and enjoyable experience for all. While some programmes require a paid ticket, there are plenty of free ones available.

For example, Banyan Chit-Chats (May 24) lets you rediscover Old Redhill through a journey around the school-turned-farm at Henderson Road — stories, snacks, a lantern tour and more.

2. vOilah! France Singapore Festival 2024 (Now till May 26, 2024)

I think there are few festivals named as perfectly as vOilah! — the annual France Singapore Festival held in Singapore. This year, the vOilah! France Singapore Festival 2024 runs from April 25 to May 26 and celebrates the artistic dreams and athletic passions that connect the French and Singaporean communities.

The festival showcases a diverse array of experiences ranging from cinema and music to visual arts, lifestyle, sports, education, science, and gastronomy.

With contributions from over 50 partners, vOilah! 2024 offers an impressive lineup of events designed to enrich and entertain art lovers, sports enthusiasts, connoisseurs of fine cuisine, and more. It’s a perfect opportunity to explore new cultural dimensions and strengthen international connections.

Check out the vOilah! programmes on their website — some are paid, but there are lots of free exhibitions and programmes too such as the Daydream art exhibition by French artist-designer Hubert Le Gall and Saint Exupéry: A Legacy, an exhibition dedicated to Antoine de Saint Exupéry, the brilliant mind behind the beloved The Little Prince.

3. Fukusa: Japanese Gift Covers from the Chris Hall Collection (Now till Aug 25)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C57ZsJkS4nS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Ever heard of the phrase "it's the thought that counts"? When it comes to the act of gift-giving, there's a lot more thought to it than you think.

Fukusa refers to an exquisite fabric, usually silk, used to cover gifts in Japan. Delve into the elegant tradition with a special exhibition at The Peranakan Museum, Fukusa: Japanese Gift Covers from the Chris Hall Collection — its first special exhibition since its reopening last year.

Part of the renowned Chris Hall collection, these beautiful textiles are not only stunning in their craftsmanship but also rich in cultural significance, embodying the thoughtful practices surrounding gift-giving in Japanese culture.

The exhibition explores themes of craft, trade, and cultural exchange, highlighting how the act of gifting transcends boundaries and histories.

Visitors will be treated to a visual feast of embroidery, weaving, painting, and dyeing techniques that represent some of the finest Japanese textile artistry. This event celebrates a significant donation of Japanese art by Chris Hall to ACM, making it a must-see for enthusiasts of culture, history, and art during the festival.

4. Mother's Day Gift Fair (May 3–5)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C57WNHhMvYO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Celebrate Mother's Day in a uniquely supportive way at Crane's Mother's Day Gift Fair, hosted at Crane Living @ OCBC Wisma Atria. This special event features a vibrant collection of small, independent Singaporean businesses, including artists, crafters, and designers, many of whom are mothers and daughters themselves.

The fair offers a perfect opportunity to find a thoughtful, handcrafted gift for your mum while enjoying a community atmosphere. Delight in a variety of booths offering everything from exquisite handmade goods to tasty treats and freshly-made delights that the whole family can enjoy.

Don't miss out on mini workshops and engaging activities throughout the event. Plus, join the festive vibe with a family-friendly Mother's Day Jazzy Ukulele concert on May 12 ($30)!

Mother's Day Gift Fair

Dates: May 3 to 5, 2024

Time: 11 am – 7 pm

Venue: Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria)

Address: 435 Orchard Road #04-01 Singapore, 238877

5. Artsy Weekend: Mother's Day Edition (May 4-5)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C57axuXs1kU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Is your mom a lover of the arts? This Mother's Day, treat your mom to something truly special with a visit to the Artsy Weekend: Mother’s Day Edition at Crane Joo Chiat.

Perfect for moms who appreciate a touch of creativity, this event showcases the vibrant works of Singapore’s indie art scene in a welcoming and inclusive setting. From stunning artworks to chic home decor, everything available is affordable, ensuring you can find the perfect gift without the atas intimidation.

During this unique celebration, you can explore a variety of booths and vendors, participate in mini workshops, and engage directly with local creators and craftspeople. It’s a wonderful chance to dive into the artistic process, hear about the inspirations and journeys of the artists, and even pick up a piece that resonates personally with your mom.

Artsy Weekend: Mother's Day

Dates: May 4 to 5, 2024

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 281 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, 427962

6. The Hammock Market (May 4 and 18)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6RO05NRoMN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Toothgems? Past life readings? "Scensored" goods? (We can't explain any further in order to keep this blog PG.)

You never know what you're gonna get at The Hammock Market, and the May edition is getting even wilder with overseas vendors flying in too.

The Hammock Market is a biweekly thrift market that happens every other Saturday at Aperia Mall. It gets its name from the way its participating vendors set up their booths-tables and carts are way too boring, so they set up in hammocks!

Calling themselves "the Saturday Thrift Party", The Hammock Market is packed with over 25 makers' booths and thrift stores. Plus, look out for free activities-these may include free Jagua tattoos, a bake sale, tarot reading and personalised illustrations!

The Hammock Market

Dates: May 4 and 18, 2024

Time: 11 am – 6 pm

Venue: Aperia Mall L1 Atrium

Address: 12 Kallang Ave, Singapore 339511

7. Mom's Day Out Shopping Fair (11–12 May)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6NX_nbs7Eb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Calling all moms, future moms, dog/cat moms, plant moms, non-moms, and never-moms!

This year, give the special women in your life a day off from the usual with a visit to the Mom's Day Out Shopping Fair. More than just a shopping experience, this event is a celebration of indulgence and empowerment, featuring gifts from innovative small batch businesspeople and entrepreneurs.

Enjoy a glow-up with mum as you explore a variety of booths from local indie beauty and lifestyle brands. Get personalised advice, tips, and tricks directly from brand experts dedicated to helping you look and feel your best, from the inside out. Whether you're shopping for beauty products, fashion, or unique accessories, this fair offers a fantastic day out filled with discovery and self-care.

So, no matter what kind of "mom" you are, come and join us for a special day of pampering and shopping. Everyone deserves a day out like this!

Mom’s Day Out Shopping Fair

Dates: May 11 to 12, 2024

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 281 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, 427962

8. Joo Chiat Farmers' Market (May 1–12, 25–26)

Thought farmers' markets could only be found overseas? We're happy to correct you on that one. Singapore has its very own farmers' markets — yes, more than one!

The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market happens every other weekend at Crane Joo Chiat. You'll get to shop foods and produce from local farmers, bakers, gardeners and artisans. There'll even be pet food supplies!

The best part? The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market is indoors, so you can shop in air-conditioned comfort, rain or shine.

Joo Chiat Farmer's Market

Dates: May 11–12, 25–26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 281 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427535

9. Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown (from May 13)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C57kM9EL-Gr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Are your weekdays getting dull and dreary? Could they use a dose of excitement outside of the same old stale routine?

Here's an idea for a delightful break from your daily routine-visit the Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown, perfect for a sneaky lunchtime shopping escape. This unique event champions Singapore's vibrant indie scene, showcasing small, independent businesses that stand out with their one-of-a-kind offerings.

Why settle for branded, mass-produced items when you can explore and purchase from local artisans who bring much more character and charm to their products?

Dive into a selection of handmade crafts, artisanal jewellery, and thoughtful gift ideas, all available during your lunch hour. This pop-up is an excellent opportunity to support local entrepreneurs while finding unique treasures that are not available in mainstream stores.

Take a break, step out, and enjoy a refreshing midday browse that supports local businesses and rejuvenates your day!

Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown

Dates: Weekdays from May 13 onwards

Time: 10 am – 3 pm

Venue: Crane Living @ OUE Downtown

Address: 6 Shenton Way Singapore, Singapore 068809

10. Ugly Food Workshop (May 17)

Did you know that about 817,000 tonnes of food is wasted in Singapore every year? To put things into perspective, that’s the weight of 100,000 cars!

Needless to day, food wastage is a huge problem in this garden city. One solution could be embracing ugly food — food that looks cosmetically blemished, but is perfectly edible and nutritious.

At this monthy Ugly Food Workshop, learn more about our food waste problem and the benefits of eating ugly foods — beyond reducing food waste, it can also save you money and support sustainable agriculture!

Ugly Food Workshop

Date and time: May 17, 2024

Time: 5 – 7 pm

Venue: Crane OUE Downtown Gallery

Address: 6A Shenton Way, Downtown Gallery #01-12 Singapore, 068809

11. Kindness Weekend at Crane (May 18–19)

What's a "kindness weekend"? It's all about celebrating kindness to the planet, to its people, to your body, and to your mind.

This weekend pop-up will feature products from local brands alongside activities and workshops. Entry is free, but there may be workshops that are chargeable at a small fee. Details aren't out yet at the time of writing, but workshops at previous editions of Kindness Weekend have included a journaling workshop ($17) and quilling session..

Kindness Weekend at Crane

Dates: May 18 –19, 2024

Time: 10am–6pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat, 285 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427535

12. Market on the Lawn @ Dempsey (May 19)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C58HV2By5eT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Market on the Lawn @ Dempsey is a special farmers' market featuring over 10 vendors showcasing a vibrant array of products including fresh produce, artisanal sweets, and more. It’s an excellent chance to support local growers and businesses while stocking up on delicious, wholesome goods. Best part: Entry is free!

Beyond shopping, the market is packed with activities suitable for all ages. Explore the farm through an insightful 30-minute tour offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For the little adventurers, there’s a thrilling scavenger hunt that promises a fun-filled day for the entire family. On top of these, you can also engage in paid interactive workshops like Terrarium Building ($27) and Microgreen Gardening ($8).

Market on the Lawn @ Dempsey

Date: May 19, 2024

Time: 10 am – 2 pm

Address: 25B Dempsey Rd, Singapore 249918

13. Momentum Dance Festival 2024 (May 20–June 1)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6LkejehXvb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Step into the vibrant world of dance at the Momentum Dance Festival 2024, hosted annually at Republic Polytechnic. This year, the festival embraces the theme "Bhumi," celebrating our collective commitment to environmental sustainability through the expressive power of dance.

Join top dance groups from local schools and higher education institutes as they perform original works, showcasing their creativity and dedication to the arts.

Highlights of the festival include the exhilarating "Fight Club" opening event, where you can experience the unique intersection of martial arts and dance. Don't miss "LEAPS," a student choreography showcase that fosters young talent through mentorship and culminates in a dynamic concert.

Additionally, "RPresenting to the Fullest 16" features electrifying street dance battles from secondary and tertiary groups. Finally, the main showcase, "Bhumi," promises a powerful performance by leading dance groups, capturing the spirit of innovation and the urgency of environmental issues.

Momentum Dance Festival 2024

Date: May 20– June 1, 2024

Venue: Republic Polytechnic

Address: 9 Woodlands Ave 9, Singapore 738964

14. Repair Kopitiam (May 26)

I don't know about you, but I am a destroyer of household items. I break things around the house on an almost weekly basis sometimes. Enter Repair Kopitiam, a haven for anyone looking to mend their broken goods rather than tossing them aside.

Gathering on the last Sunday of every month, this initiative is more than just a repair session — it's a movement towards sustainability. Whether it's faulty electronics, torn outfits, or wobbly furniture, the Repair Coaches are on hand to guide you through the fixing process.

Bring your damaged treasures and discover the joy of fixing, saving, and learning — all in the name of reducing waste and embracing sustainability.

The next Repair Kopitiam session is scheduled for May 26, 2024, and is your chance to embrace repair over despair. Check their Facebook page for the latest updates, including when registration opens — it's usually two to three weeks before the event date.

Repair Kopitiam

Date: May 26, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Venue: Various, see their Facebook page for more details

15. i Light Singapore (May 31– June 23)

i Light Singapore is back! Asia's premier sustainable light festival, i Light Singapore is held at Marina Bay and showcases stunning light art installations crafted by both Singaporean and international artists.

Each piece is thoughtfully designed using energy-efficient lighting and environmentally-friendly materials, reflecting the festival's ongoing commitment to sustainability.

This year's theme, "Cyclical Nature," draws inspiration from the colour green and explores concepts such as the circular economy and upcycling.

Yup, these aren't just pretty lights to look at-the installations reenvision the potential of everyday discarded items, turning them into vibrant, illuminating artworks that challenge our perceptions of waste and sustainability. Plus, beyond the light installations, i Light Singapore is alive with a range of fringe activities, enriching the city's public spaces with creativity and colour.

16. Holiday Fair & Bake Sale (May 31, June 7 and 14)

Instagram is a great place to get hungry. I’m sure we’ve all been caught in a black hole of home-baked goodness on the platform, our eyes feasting while our stomachs get hungrier. Don’t you wish you could just reach through the screen and taste some of those deep dish cookies and basque burnt cheesecakes?

Now you can bring your baked goods dreams to life at Crane Living @ OCBC Wisma Atria. On May 31, June 7 and June 14, Crane Living is bringing you the best holiday supplies to take advantage of the holiday season.

Prefer eating to baking? They've got you. Crane is also bringing you small-batch local bakers with their homemade pastries, cookies, cakes and more. There'll also be some mini workshops for the little ones!

As with other Crane events held at Crane OCBC Wisma Atria, there are special privileges for OCBC cardholders. So don't forget to bring along your OCBC credit card! If you don't already have one, I recommend the OCBC 365 Credit Card for five per cent cashback on everyday dining.

Holiday Fair & Bake Sale

Dates: 31 May, 7 and 14 Jun 2024

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Venue: Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria)

Address: 435 Orchard Road #04-01 Singapore, 238877

17. Makers' Market (various dates)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6I3dlgy19F/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Everyone’s favourite pop-up handmade market Makers' Market always has something up their sleeves.

Visit their pushcarts in PLQ Mall from 11 am to 10 pm to shop artisanal crafts and lifestyle products daily, or check out these markets you can look forward to in May 2024:

Makers’ Market Date and time Venue Fernvale Glades 12 May 2024 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. SOTA 17 – 19 May 2024 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Katong Joo Chiat 4, 11, 18, 25 May 2024 (Saturdays) 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ITE Central Epitome Weekdays in May 11 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.

Pet events

1. Pets' Day Out (May 11 and 12)

I love pet events. And as far as pet events go in Singapore, NParks' Pets' Day Out is a pretty big one. The May 2024 edition will be held at Parkland Green at East Coast Park on May 11 and 12, 2024.

Let me tell you, this event is a pet lover's paradise, featuring a plethora of activities, new pet merchandise, and an important adoption drive. Whether you're looking to add a furry member to your family or just enjoy a day out with your pet, this event caters to all.

Take advantage of free consultations with vets and pet groomers who will be on site to provide valuable advice on pet health and grooming. Dive into the bustling marketplace for pet food and accessories, and don't miss the opportunity to interact with cats up for adoption from various animal welfare groups. Proceeds from the merchandise booth will support these groups' fundraising efforts.

In addition, enjoy free microchipping sessions for cats (pre-registration required), grooming tips from Takara Pets, and pet-and-pal photography sessions with photographer Zulkifli Daud. Engage in carnival games, learn about responsible pet ownership, and participate in donation drives.

There's also plenty of fun for kids with activities like Kiddy Kitty Mask Making and balloon sculpting. Don't forget to take plenty of photos and capture your #PetsDayOutSG moment for a chance to collect limited-edition collar pins!

Pets' Day Out

Date: May 11 and 12, 2024

Time: 9 am – 6 pm

Venue: Parkland Green, East Coast Park

Address: 920 ECP, Singapore 449875

2. SPCA Adoption Drive (May 11)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6OVG1ZCMBo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

SPCA’s shelter animals are usually only available for viewing by appointment only. But every once in a while, they open their doors to the public for walk-ins. This May, that day is May 11, 22024, Saturday, from 11am to 3pm. Head on down to SPCA between these hours to meet the friendly cattos, doggos and more up for adoption!

Alternatively, you can also get a sneak peek of the furry friends over at SPCA’s Adoption Gallery.

SPCA Adoption Drive

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024

Time: 11 am – 3 pm

Location: SPCA, 50 Sungei Tengah Road, S699012

No sign-ups required.

3. SOSD Adoption Drive (May 18)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5ydUdWpuAy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Another animal welfare group holding an adoption drive this month is Save Our Singapore Dogs (SOSD), which as you can probably guess is dedicated to bettering the welfare of Singapore’s street dogs. Drop by anytime from 11.30 am to 3.30 pm to see their friendly Singapore Specials and perhaps even take one home!

SOSD Adoption Drive

Date: May 18, 2024

Time: 11.30 am – 3.30 pm

Address: 815 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7, Singapore 680815 (the postal code in their Instagram post above is incorrect)

4. Pets Weekend (May 25–26)

Calling all furry and feathered friends! Crane at Joo Chiat is opening up their doors to you one special weekend each month for a pawsome fair full of yummy treats, fun playtime, and cute pet accessories. Like many of the other weekend fairs on this list, all vendors at Pets Weekend will be small businesses in Singapore.

The May edition celebrates all things summer with holiday-themed accessories, snacks, and more. The vendor list isn’t out yet at the time of writing, but check the link below for the latest!

Pets Weekend at Crane

Dates: May 25–26, 2024

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 281 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore, 427962

Performances and programmes

1. Garden Rhapsody STAR WARS Edition (May 4 and 5)

Prepare for an interstellar experience at Gardens by the Bay with the Garden Rhapsody: STAR WARS Edition, a spectacular fusion of music and lights choreographed to the iconic STAR WARS soundtrack. This event, perfect for fans of all ages, combines awe-inspiring visuals with the unforgettable scores of the STAR WARS saga.

Witness the impressive lightsaber performance by FightSaber, a premier lightsaber performance group recognised by Lucasfilm. They'll transport you to a galaxy far, far away with their skilled display of lightsaber combat, illuminating the night with their dynamic routines.

Additionally, dive into the world of tabletop gaming with the Geylang Serai Tabletop group at the Star Wars: Legion game. Whether you choose to lead as Luke Skywalker or command as Darth Vader, this miniature tabletop game promises thrilling adventures.

Free demos and hourly Star Wars trivia sessions with prizes will enhance your visit, making this a must-attend event for STAR WARS enthusiasts and families looking for a unique evening out.

While you don't pay an additional fee to see Garden Rhapsody STAR WARS Edition, standard admission ticket prices may apply.

Garden Rhapsody: STAR WARS Edition

Dates: May 4 – 5, 2024

Time: Various timings

Venue: North Colonnade & Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

2. Borealis at Gardens by the Bay (From May 5, 2024)

Correct me if I’m wrong, but anyone who’s consumed any media featuring the Northern Lights (a.k.a. aurora borealis) has made it their lifelong dream to see them in person one day. (For me, that life-changing movie that introduced me to them was Brother Bear.)

having spent days hunting for its cousin, the Southern Lights in Tasmania, I know firsthand how difficult it can be to find nature’s elusive light show in real life.

That’s where Borealis at Gardens by the Bay comes in. This mesmerising light and sound installation, created by Switzerland-based artist Dan Acher, brings the magic of the aurora borealis to life right here in Singapore at Gardens by the Bay’s Supertree Grove.

Using a unique combination of light layers and cloud particles, Borealis replicates the stunning natural phenomenon of the Northern Lights, complemented by an atmospheric soundtrack from French composer Guillaume Desbois.

What makes Borealis a truly unique spectacle is the way it integrates with the local environment. Changes in wind, humidity, and temperature ensure that no two shows are the same, offering a continually evolving canvas of dazzling lights and sounds. This installation not only showcases the intersection of art and technology but also captures the unpredictable beauty of nature.

While you don’t pay an additional fee to see Borealis, standard admission ticket prices to Supertree Grove apply.

Borealis

Dates: From May 5, 2024

Time: Every Mon, 8–8.30 pm / Every Sat & Sun, 9–9.30 pm

Venue: Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

3. Music Programmes at the Esplanade: Songs We Grew Up With 2024 (May 1–30)

This May, the theme for the Esplanade's free programmes is Songs We Grew Up With. If "old school" or "retro" were actual genres, they would be one of my favourites for sure. At this May's free Esplanade programmes, relive the music that soundtracked your youth-from the swingin' 1960s to the pop beats of the 2000s! Here are some acts I'm excited about:

Ryan Hunt (May 2)—A one-man-band with a cool percussive guitar playing technique. I’m a sucker for good guitar playing!

Krysta Joy (May 18)—This local singer-songwriter will perform her acoustic takes of classic hits from Sugar Ray, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and more.

Perry Brady Koh (May 22)—Relax to the soothing sounds of crooner Perry Brady Koh as he performs love ballads from the '60s through to the '80s.

4. SSO Mother's Day Concert 2024 (May 12)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4Ib00xMJQd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Bring your mom for a charming Mother's Day Concert with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director Hans Graf, right in the serene Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Kick off the celebration with a pre-show at 5:35 PM featuring Symphony 924's Young Talent, Li Zhixin, who will dazzle with "Camel Bells Along the Silk Road." The event is perfect for treating moms to an afternoon filled with classical delights and stunning opera scenes.

Can't make it? No worries, catch the live stream on the SSO YouTube channel. It's an ideal way to add a touch of musical elegance to your Mother's Day!

SSO Mother's Day Concert 2024

Date: May 12, 2024

Time: 6 pm

Venue: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens

Address: 328 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 188719

5. Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft (Every Sunday)

It feels almost like it should be a secret, but this is too good not to share. Every Sunday evening, tucked away in Bali Lane, you can get a taste of live jazz jams at The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz Café at no cover charge.

Called the Sunday Jam Sessions, each session opens with pianist Rachma Lim and her trio. Then, homegrown and international jazz stars take the stage — some familiar faces already well established in the jazz world, and some up and coming jazz musicians paving the way for a new wave of jazz.

You never really know exactly who you'll get to hear (to our knowledge, they don't publish this anywhere), but perhaps the mystery is part of the appeal. Just like jazz improv, every iteration is unique.

Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft

Date and time: Sundays, 7.30 – 11 pm (Doors open at 7 pm)

Venue: The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848

Register here: 5 May, 12 May, 19 May, 26 May

Community events

1. Growth Circles (May 14 and 28)

Everyone wants a safe space where you can just be you, and be supported. Not everyone has such spaces in their lives-but everyone deserves them.

That's why Growth Collective SG has organised Growth Circles, 2-hour sessions for individuals to connect meaningfully and feel empowered by each other. It's about showing support, being present, and ultimately building a world where no one feels alone.

Here's how a month's worth of Growth Circle sessions looks like:

These are the Growth Circles sessions this month:

Date and time Venue Registration 14 May 2024, 7.30 p.m. Online Register here. 28 May 2024, 7.30 p.m. Online Register here.

2. Make friends with Friendzone (May 8, 14, 23, 28)

One of my closest friends used to use the dating app Tinder — not to date, but to make friends. She would chat with people on the app-filtering out any creeps, of course-and actually made some meaningful friendships from her efforts.

These days, there's an easier, non-virtual way to make friends. Friendzone hosts community-building gatherings for young adults to connect with each other and develop friendships. They believe ​​that Singapore is, and I quote, "full of diversity and interesting people that just haven't met yet". If you don't agree, maybe you should give one of their sessions a try.

This month, there are four Friendzone sessions planned:

Session Date and time Venue and address Let’s Talk About Career Journeys: Gen Z & Millennials 8 May 2024, 7.30 – 9.30 p.m. Stack @ Stamford Arts Centre, 155 Waterloo Street Singapore, 187962 Friendzone → CommUNITY: Conversations on Harmony // Ang Mo Kio GRC 14 May 2024, 7.30 – 9.30 p.m. ITE College Central, 2 Ang Mo Kio Drive Singapore, Singapore 567720 Ok Boomer… but Wait // Bukit Panjang & Bukit Timah 23 May 2024, 7.30 – 9.30 p.m. Senja-Cashew Community Club, MPH (Level 2), 101 Bukit Panjang Road Singapore, Singapore 679910 Ok Boomer… but Wait // Chua Chu Kang 28 May 2024, 7.30 – 9.30 p.m. Keat Hong Community Club, 2 Choa Chu Kang Loop #01-01 Singapore, Singapore 689687

Remember to respect that these are friend-making events, not dating ones.

3. Crochet Interest Group Meetup (May 15)

Myth: Crochet is only for old grannys.

Fact: Crochet is for people of all ages, and has made something of a comeback in recent years. I daresay certain crochet amigurumi toys might even have been trending this year.

If you’re a crochet hobbyist, this Crochet Interest Group Meetup is your chance to meet like-minded folks. There’s no dedicated teacher, but you’ll meet fellow crocheters you can explore the craft with and learn from. It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or if you’ve been doing this for decades, all skill levels are welcome!

Crochet Interest Group Meetup

Date and time: May 15, 2024, 10 am – 12 pm

Venue: Starbucks, 277 Orchard Road #B2-04 Gateway, 238858

4. Zaloras Snap and Drop Programme

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2oTfFrvEtq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Zalora is extending its Snap and Drop Programme, a programme that lets you donate your unwanted clothing to reduce the amount of apparel that ends up in landfills. On top of that, you’ll receive a $10 cashback voucher from Zalora for each clothing drop you make. How does it work? It’s pretty simple:

Pack your clothes, shoes, bags and more — basically any fabric item.

Snap a photo of your bag of unwanted fabric items in front of the collection box at any of these drop-off locations.

Drop your items into the collection box. You’ll also want to note down the collection box number (SG0XXX) on the front of the box.

For this initiative, Zalora is partnering with Life Line Clothing, a Malaysia-based zero waste textile collector. They’ll sort the donated items and resell the apparel in good condition while refurbishing, upcycling, recycling, or even reprocessing the poorer condition items into fuels.

Learning, skill upgrading, and self-improvement

1. Mastering Communication, Empowering Voices with Bedok Toastmasters (May 9)

For the Easties out there, one good option for public speaking practice is with the Bedok Toastmasters Club. Like the other clubs, this is a supportive space for you to practise speeches and impromptu dialogue, suitable for both beginners and experienced public speakers.

Mastering Communication, Empowering Voices with Bedok Toastmasters

Date and time: May 9, 2024, 7.30 pm

Venue: Bedok Community Centre

Address: 850 New Upper Changi Road Conference Room, #02-04 Singapore, 467352

2. Gain your Confidence Today: Free Public Speaking Course @ Jurong Green CC (May 24)

Hone your public speaking skills with the Jurong Green English Toastmaster Club. This toastmasters club meets once or twice a month at Jurong Green Community Club to deliver their prepared speeches, practise some impromptu speaking, and get constructive feedback. You also get to network with like-minded folks and practise both speaking and leadership skills.

Gain your Confidence Today: Free Public Speaking Course @ Jurong Green CC

Date and time: 24 May 2024, 7.30 pm to 9.30pm

Venue: Jurong Green Community Club, Room 03-02

Address: 6 Jurong West Avenue 1 Singapore, 649520

3. Uncle Chris Walking Tours (May 4–30)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CaJZUgdv5qz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Uncle Chris is a self-described "everyday Singapore uncle" who's seen a lot of Singapore over the years, and now loves showing it to others. Join Uncle Chris on his free walking tours to be entertained and even educated on the hidden heritage, culture and history behind various areas in Singapore.

Uncle Chris spills all he knows, and isn't afraid to touch on the darker parts of history; for this reason, do look out for tours that are adult only.

I love how Uncle Chris always comes up with interesting itineraries and angles. Here are some Uncle Chris Walking Tours highlights that caught my eye this month:

Holland Village & Tanglin Halt Heritage Trail (May 4)

Boat Quay & Elgin Bridge Night Walk (May 18)

Sembawang Black & White Walking Tour (May 19)

Concubines and Mistresses: Bukit Pasoh Walking Tour (May 26)

Do note that while Uncle Chris Walking Tours are all free, you're strongly encouraged to tip at the end of the tour.

4. My Community Heritage Tours (Weekends)

If you're keen on tours in Singapore, another great option for you is the heritage tours conducted by My Community ,a non-profit organisation that showcases and celebrates the community, culture and heritage in locales like Queenstown, Bukit Merah and Tiong Bahru.

Off the mainland, they also conduct tours to St John Island, Sentosa, and Pulau Ubin. These tend to be pretty popular, so be sure to reserve your slot early!

Check out the My Community Heritage Tours line-up for the month. But be warned that at the time of writing, many are already fully booked!

5. Get Professional by NLB (May 10, 24, 29)

Whether you’re looking around for a new job or just want to upgrade your skills at work, these next few programmes will be useful for you.

Thanks to the National Library Board (NLB) and their Get Professional series, you can access professional advice on resume writing, personal branding, public speaking, and EQ at work-all for free this month. Get guidance from industry experts who've coached hundreds before you and know all the tips and tricks to play the game.

NLB's Get Professional series has two sessions lined up for you in May 2024:

How to Have Difficult Conversations | Get Professional X TOYL — May 10, 2024, 12 p.m. online via Zoom

Networking | Get Professional X TOYLArt of Asking Questions | Get Professional X TOYL — May 24, 2024, 12 p.m. online on Zoom

Thriving Through Turbulence: Stories of Navigating Pre- and Post-Layoffs — May 29, 7 pm at National Library Building

Do note that the events that are labelled as part of their "Get Professional X TOYL" series are for participants aged 50 years old and up. This May, 2 out of 3 events are for seniors

6. Future of Work by NLB (May 7, 25, 27)

Is ChatGPT taking over the world? Not quite yet, but it's certainly had a huge impact on the way many of us work. In the Future of Work series organised by the National Library Board, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are embraced as, well, the future of work.

These workshops will equip you with the relevant skills and knowledge in our digital age to prepare you for the quickly evolving office landscape.

Here are the highlights this May:

Cybersecurity from Scratch—May 7, 2024, 6.30 – 8.30 pm via Zoom

How to Use ChatGPT to Build Your Personal AI Assistant — May 25,024, 2 – 3 p.m.via Zoom

It’s 2024 — Is Digital Marketing Still Important? — May 27, 024, 6.30 – 8.30 pm via Zoom

Like NLB's "Get Professional" series, some of the "Future of Work" events are only for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are again labelled as "Future of Work X TOYL" on their page.

Fitness, dance, and wellness

1. Let’s Dance learning community (May 13, May 27, June 10, June 24)

Dancing is a great way to stay active and get some exercise in. Every month, Let’s Dance brings together a community of seniors aged 50 and up to learn some easy dance moves in a variety of styles.

The event welcomes any fitness levels and dance experience levels. Very beginner friendly, you don’t need any dance background to take part!

Registering for Let’s Dance entitles you to four sessions: May 13, May 27, June 10, June 24. You’re encouraged to attend all 4 to get the most out of your dance experience!

Line Dancing for Seniors

Date and time: May 13, May 27, June 10, June 24, 2024, 2 – 5 pm

Venue: Geylang East Public Library, Level 3, Merpati Hall

Address: 50 Geylang East Ave 1 Singapore, 389777 Singapore

Come in comfortable attire and bring along a water bottle.

2. Pay What You Wish Yoga (May 5 and 12)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2Zlr8nybo1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Exactly as it sounds. These yoga sessions from Pay As You Wish Yoga are all donation-based, meaning you only pay what you can and want to. All proceeds from these sessions go to Yoga Circle, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in yoga.

This month, there are two sessions you can sign up for:

Pay What You Wish Yoga

Date and time: May 5, 2024, 10.30 am / May 12, 2024, 10.30 am

Venue: Mudita Yoga SG

Address: 761A North Bridge Road Singapore, 198729

Mat and props are provided.

Arrive 10 minutes before class starts.

3. Outdoor Family Yoga in Bishan Park (May 12)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5CbJRgBBUN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Yoga studio Yoga Seeds is bringing you a free family yoga sesh every second Sunday of every month. The sessions are family-friendly (pets are welcome too!) and held in the great outdoors, amidst the lush greenery of Bishan-AMK Park.

Sessions are held on Sunday mornings, starting at 8 am Come 15 minutes early for registration!

Sign up at the link below to book your slot. Entry is free, but everyone needs a ticket no matter their age.

Outdoor Family Yoga in Bishan Park

Date and time: May 12, 2024, 8–9 am

Venue: Ficus Green, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park (River Plains). Go to the lawn directly opposite Yoga Seeds Shala.

Address: 1384 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 Singapore, 569932

Bring your own mat!

4. Let’s Meditate Singapore (Sundays)

Meditating is hard. Anyone who’s tried it can attest to the surprising difficulty of being present. That’s why sometimes we need a little help from seasoned meditators with years of experience.

With Let’s Meditate Singapore, start every Sunday morning off on the right foot with a free guided 'Sahaja Yoga' online meditation class. Sahaja Yoga is a gentle, beginner-friendly technique that’s always free.

In these weekly sessions, let experienced volunteers guide you through a 9-step “self-realisation” guided meditation to get you started followed by a 3-step “balancing” guided meditation to stay in the present and distance yourself from unnecessary or unproductive worries and concerns about the past and future.

Sessions are conducted online every Sunday at 9.45 am using the same Zoom link. Sign up at the link below!

Let’s Meditate Singapore

Date and time: Sundays at 9.45 am

Venue: Online at this link https://zoom.us/j/9181716151

Join via laptop for the best experience.

5. Puma Run Club (Saturdays)

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just getting started, the Puma Run Club is a great community to help you meet your running goals.

Remember how in 2.4km runs in school, you’d pick a fit person ahead of you to try to keep up with? Well for this run sesh, there’ll be pacers from Singapore Runners Club who’ll run alongside you at 7min/km, 6min/km, and 5.30min/km or less.

After you’re done, the pacers will also lead you in a cool down to end off the session. So really all you need to do is to show up for yourself and give it your best shot!

Puma Run Club

Date and time: Saturdays, 7 – 10 pm

Venue: Esplanade Park

Address: Raffles Avenue, Esplanade Mall, Singapore Singapore, 039802

6. New Balance Run Club (Tuesdays)

If you need an extra push to hit your fitness goals, Singapore’s New Balance Run Club (NBRC) may be the community you’ve been looking for.

NBRC meets every Tuesday evening at Suntec City's New Balance outlet to work out together. They run (of course), do some HIIT (a classic!), and even do Fartlek — that’s Swedish for "speed play". As the name suggests, it involves switching between fast and slow running to boost metabolism.

New Balance Run Club

Dates and times: Tuesdays, 7 pm – 10 pm

Venue: New Balance (Suntec City #01-325), 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

This article was first published in MoneySmart.