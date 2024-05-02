What to do this weekend (May 3 to 5)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Tulipmania

Tulipmania returns to Gardens by the Bay for its 10th edition with a display that pays homage to its first run back in 2013.

Evoking the charm of iconic tulip farms in the Netherlands, where tulips are uniformly planted in rows of singular colour, this year’s floral display presents a blend of tradition and modernity, with quintessential elements of the traditional Dutch landscape such as the windmill and watermill juxtaposed against modern features that showcase technological advancements in urban farming and clean energy.

In celebration of the floral display's 10th anniversary, you can get a free single-stalk tulip when visiting the Flower Dome on May 4 and 5 (this Saturday and Sunday). Till May 26, 2024.

2. Singapore HeritageFest

Discover the tales of our buildings and landmarks at the 21st edition of Singapore HeritageFest (SHF).

This year's festival celebrates our nation's rich built heritage, as well as the 40th anniversary of Total Defence. Featuring tours, trails, exhibitions, and other exciting activities across the island, SHF 2024 promises an immersive and engaging exploration of Singapore's architectural treasures. Till May 26, 2024.

3. Raya at Sports Hub

Keep the festive spirit alive and celebrate Hari Raya at Kallang Wave Mall.

You're invited to embark on a journey of bonding and fun, family-friendly activities such as cultural showcases of traditional Malay dances, Kompang ensemble renditions, and a Silat martial arts demonstration, as well as fringe activities like henna art, batik painting workshops, calligraphy and digital caricacture sessions.

There will also be live music performances by local artistes, photo spots for you to snap unforgettable memories, and a roving art truck where you can engage with and learn about Southeast Asian artworks from National Gallery Singapore's National Collection and participate in free hands-on activities. May 4 to 5, 2024.

4. Borealis: A new immersive light and sound experience

Step into a magical experience with Borealis, a new immersive light and sound installation that's arriving in Singapore for the first time.

Created by Switzerland-based artist Dan Acher, this outdoor art installation combines layers of light and cloud particles to recreate the magical splendour of the Northern Lights (also known as aurora borealis) and illuminate the night skies of Gardens by the Bay's Supertree Grove.

Accompanied by an atmospheric soundtrack by French composer Guillaume Desbois, variations in wind, humidity and temperature make this installation a fascinating blend of art and technology, as well as an ever-changing experience where each encounter is unique and nature holds the final say.

Preview: 7.30 pm to 8.15 pm, May 4, 2024. From May 5, 2024: Every Mon, 8 pm to 8.30 pm | Every Sat & Sun, 9 pm to 9.30 pm.

5. Garden Rhapsody: STAR WARS Edition

May the Force be with you at the special Star Wars edition of Gardens by the Bay's Garden Rhapsody light and music show.

Set in the Supertree Grove, you're invited to enjoy a dazzling music and light composition set against the epic Star Wars soundtrack.

In addition, you can join Geylang Serai Tabletop group for a tabletop miniature game of Star Wars: Legion, test your knowledge of Star Wars trivia for a chance to win prizes, and even step into a galaxy far, far away as FightSaber (a premier Lucasfilm-recognised lightsaber performance organisation and authority on lightsaber combat in Southeast Asia) ignites the night with thrilling lightsaber performances.

Garden Rhapsody shows: 8.45 pm, 4 May 2024 | 7.45 pm and 8.45 pm, May 5, 2024

Lightsaber performances: 8.20 pm, 4 May 2024 | 7.30 pm and 8.20 pm, May 5, 2024

Star Wars Legion Tabletop Miniature Game: 4.30 pm, May 5, 2024

