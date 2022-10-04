'I missed a lot of my baby's first moments': Beng Who Cooks founder to shutter Neil Road eatery on Oct 15

It never rains, but it pours.

In a busy wet week which has seen a number of our local F&B favourites calling it quits - Tian Tian Porridge and Riders Cafe, here's looking at you two - it seems that we will be adding another name to the list.

Local fusion restaurant, Beng Who Cooks sadly announced that they will be shuttering their Neil Road operation on Oct 15.

The award-winning brand — which received a special commendation for the President’s Volunteerism and Philanthropy Awards 2020 Special Edition – is best known for giving away free meals to those who were unable to put food on the table during circuit breaker in April 2020.

According to HungryGoWhere, founder Jason Chua, 30, cited the rising rental cost and manpower issues as the main reasons for closure.

Jason revealed that the two-year-old restaurant is unable to shoulder the 60 per cent increase in rent after October.

Furthermore, he is also feeling the physical stress of being the only full-time staff in the restaurant, with the turning point only coming recently.

“It's horribly depressing… so I guess the [increase in] rent by the landlord may be a sign, a way of telling myself that maybe it's time to take a break. It's also a form of closure: 'You've been fighting for five years alone, come back when you're ready.'"

The new father of a six-month-old works more than 100 hours a week, since his other staff are all students who are only working part-time.

While closing is never easy, Jason elaborates on his decision by highlighting the importance of spending quality time with his family, especially with a young one in tow.

"Actually I've been [meaning] to close for a long time… I have a family, a newborn. And I am still working more than 100 hours a week. I missed a lot of time with my family and [I wasn't there for many of] my baby's first moments."

In the meantime, Jason might be down but he's not out. He has stated on their Facebook that they "will be back, somewhere, somewhat" and are open to brand partnerships and pop-up events.

In fact, Beng Who Cooks will be going out with a bang with a "moving out party" on Oct 14 and 15 which features an in-house DJ and their signature bites and drinks.

Beng Who Cooks started in 2018 as a protein bowl hawker stall at Hong Lim Food Centre and was helmed by Jason and Zheng Long.

They later shuttered their hawker stall to open their Neil Road restaurant.

