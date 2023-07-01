'I ordered over a month ago': Customers disgusted at Love, Bonito's handling of its mid-year sale

Local fashion brand Love, Bonito is going through something of a service recovery programme to win back customer loyalty.

There was an overwhelming response to its mid-year sale, which started on May 31 for the general public and lasted till June 12, leading to delays in customers' orders.

The brand took to its official Instagram page on June 20 to apologise for its handling of the situation, which left customers frustrated.

The post read: "We are sincerely sorry for the disappointment caused, and are aware that we have room to improve here."

The fashion brand noted that warehouse operations were overwhelmed by the sheer number of orders during the sale period.

It added that this caused an "unexpected extension of delivery times".

Based on the experience netizens claim to be having with their orders, many apparently waited weeks on their orders with little update from Love, Bonito.

A frustrated customer shared their experience, mentioning: "I sent an email about my order and haven’t heard anything. [It] feels like I’ve ordered over a month ago and I haven’t been able to track my order at all."

For others, such experiences make it a struggle to continue supporting the brand.

"We understood that glitches happen and issues crop up, and yet we continued our loyal support for Love, Bonito. However, there comes a breaking point when ones loyalty is tested," one Instagram user commented.

Response from Love, Bonito

On top of a lengthy apology, Love, Bonito reassured customers that immediate actions have been taken to accelerate its processing of orders.

Firstly, the company has hired additional manpower for the packing of parcels.

Love, Bonito has also "heightened quality control measures" to expedite the processing of pending orders.

These are put in place to ensure that orders are processed and dispatched "as swiftly as possible".

On the social media front, there has also been a concerted effort from the customer experience team to attend to enquiries and to support them "in the best way they can".

