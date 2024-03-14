'I thought this was a joke': Balenciaga's $4,300 sticky tape bracelet draws mockery

Last week, homemade friendship bracelets were the talk of the town, thanks to Taylor Swift.

This time around, a bracelet of a different kind has set tongues wagging on social media.

Made by luxury fashion house Balenciaga, this accessory might make one do a double take, as it resembles a Scotch tape from your local hardware store.

The item is from the brand's Fall/Winter 2024 collection and made its debut during Paris Fashion Week, as reported by Britain's Independent newspaper.

A photo shows the bracelet hanging loosely on a fashion model's wrist, looking as if she had walked onto the runway straight out of a storage room.

According to Instagram influencer Myfacewheno_o, this fashion item isn't actual tape, rather it's a "solid" piece meant to resemble an old roll of tape.

The big difference is that this roll of clear tape is branded with the Balenciaga logo.

SCMP reported that some have claimed the accessory will be priced at around 3,000 euros.

That's slightly over $4,300, in case you're wondering.

On March 5, fashion and lifestyle brand Highsnobiety shared a TikTok clip of the bracelet, with the caption: "Would you wear this?"

Unsurprisingly, the online ridicule was relentless.

Users in the comments section targeted those who might even consider the thought of buying this fashion bracelet.

One TikTok user suggested: "Balenciaga is a social experiment of selling rich people senseless stuff."

Another agreed, labelling the Spanish fashion brand a "social experiment".

Some saw it as an insult, with one user saying: "They are just making fun of poor people."

Others, though, saw the lighter side of it, giving more tongue-in-cheek responses.

"The point of this stuff is to make fun of the people who buy it," one commented.

"I thought this was a joke until I saw the Balenciaga [logo]," another said.

Not the first time

Interestingly, Balenciaga has a knack for wanting to turn everyday items into chic fashion items.

For one, the towel skirt from its Spring 24 collection comes to mind.

To the everyday person, it might look like your run-of-the-mill bath towel.

But Balenciaga's towel skirt includes features such as the two discreet buttons on the inside and an adjustable belt with an internal buckle on its official website.

One major point to note would be the astonishing price tag of $1,250.

But if you're looking for a more budget option, Ikea's got your back with what looks like an identical product, retailing for just $12.50.

ALSO READ: Chic or nah? Netizens shocked by Bottega Veneta's latest $2,700 'brown paper bag' drop

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.