I took a DNA test to find out what I'm doing wrong in my skincare routine

My dad once told me that if I wanted to know what I would look like when I grew older, I just had to look at my mother.

As much as I don't want to turn into my mother or admit that my dad is right, that fact is, genes play a big part in how you look, what diseases you might be prone to, how your skin is going to age and even how well your body processes alcohol.

And yet, although my mother has almost perfect skin (in spite of her minimalist skincare routine) that has aged really well, I am battling adult acne and pigmentation.

Could it be that I didn't inherit her good genes? Or was there something lacking in my skincare routine?

THE SCIENCY PART

For the purpose of this test, Genelife studies three genes that are directly related to skin ageing: MMP1 which is linked to formation of wrinkles; GPX1 which is associated with formation of spots (i.e., pigmentation), and SOD2 which is responsible for antioxidant benefits in the body.

Each of these genes has a sub genotype and how your skin ages is dependant on which sub genotype you have. Based on that, the skin ageing process genotype is divided into four:

Type I: Those with this genotype have to be wary of external ageing factors like sun damage, pollution, diet and stress that cause free radicals to form in the body and contribute to ageing.

Type II: Due to their genes, this subgroup sees a rapid decrease in collagen that leads to sagging, lines and wrinkles.

Type III: This type is unable to tackle free radical damage in the skin due to their geno subtype which eventually leads spots and pigmentation.

Type IV: This type is a combination of Types I and III, which means it experiences both a decrease in collagen as well as inability to fight free radical damage. This leads to lines, wrinkles and spots.

According to my test results, I’m a Type I. PHOTO: CLEO Singapore

I had it the genetic jackpot with Type I! Thanks Mom and Dad, I have your varicose and spider veins, but at least the skin on my face looks good!

SO WHAT DOES THIS REALLY MEAN?

Since I lucked out with the right sub genotype, it meant my skin would stay relatively firm and I was less likely to develop lines, wrinkles and pigmentation. In other words, I would age gracefully, like my mother and my grandmother.