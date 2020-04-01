I took a DNA test to find out what I'm doing wrong in my skincare routine

PHOTO: CLEO Singapore
Smita DeSouza
CLEO Singapore

My dad once told me that if I wanted to know what I would look like when I grew older, I just had to look at my mother.

As much as I don't want to turn into my mother or admit that my dad is right, that fact is, genes play a big part in how you look, what diseases you might be prone to, how your skin is going to age and even how well your body processes alcohol. 

And yet, although my mother has almost perfect skin (in spite of her minimalist skincare routine) that has aged really well, I am battling adult acne and pigmentation.

Could it be that I didn't inherit her good genes? Or was there something lacking in my skincare routine? 

THE SCIENCY PART

For the purpose of this test, Genelife studies three genes that are directly related to skin ageing: MMP1 which is linked to formation of wrinkles; GPX1 which is associated with formation of spots (i.e., pigmentation), and SOD2 which is responsible for antioxidant benefits in the body.

Each of these genes has a sub genotype and how your skin ages is dependant on which sub genotype you have. Based on that, the skin ageing process genotype is divided into four: 

  • Type I: Those with this genotype have to be wary of external ageing factors like sun damage, pollution, diet and stress that cause free radicals to form in the body and contribute to ageing. 
  • Type II: Due to their genes, this subgroup sees a rapid decrease in collagen that leads to sagging, lines and wrinkles.  
  • Type III: This type is unable to tackle free radical damage in the skin due to their geno subtype which eventually leads spots and pigmentation. 
  • Type IV: This type is a combination of Types I and III, which means it experiences both a decrease in collagen as well as inability to fight free radical damage. This leads to lines, wrinkles and spots.  
According to my test results, I’m a Type I. PHOTO: CLEO Singapore

I had it the genetic jackpot with Type I! Thanks Mom and Dad, I have your varicose and spider veins, but at least the skin on my face looks good! 

SO WHAT DOES THIS REALLY MEAN?

Since I lucked out with the right sub genotype, it meant my skin would stay relatively firm and I was less likely to develop lines, wrinkles and pigmentation. In other words, I would age gracefully, like my mother and my grandmother.

But just because I had inherited genetic equivalent of a pot of gold, it didn't give me a free pass to sit in the sun, smoke, eat junk food on the regular and sleep late. 

In fact, it was exactly these things that my results warned against because while I might have inherited genes that slowed my intrinsic ageing, I still had to tackle all the external factors that were causing my skin to age.

In fact, I wonder if some of my acne and pigmentation were a result of my younger days when I used to spend in the sun, the junk food I eat when I am stressed or those late nights I spent scrolling through social media or watching TV.   

TO PREVENT FURTHER DAMAGE, BASED ON MY SUB GENOTYPE, HERE'S WHAT I NEED TO DO FOR HEALTHY, BEAUTIFUL SKIN: 

PREVENT DEHYDRATION

It's a good thing then that my skincare regimen largely consists of serums and moisturisers that are rich in hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides and lipids-all of which hydrate and nourish skin.

According to the results, the production of the skin's natural moisturising ingredients decreases as we grow older, leaving skin dry.

This can lead to compromised functioning of the skin's natural defence barrier, which in turn can lead to irritation and sensitised skin. 

SLEEP ON TIME

It's called beauty sleep for a reason. As a beauty editor, I am all to familiar with the fact that the skin rejuvenates and heals itself while you sleep-which is why your nightly skincare routine and getting adequate sleep are so important.

But my results go further to say that growth hormones that promote skin cell turnover are most active between the hours of 10pm and 2am, and sleeping at 10pm regularly will boost the repair function of skin.

While I would do almost anything for good skin, this might be a particularly hard one to incorporate into my daily routine!  

USE UV PROTECTION DAILY

This is how I dress on a normal weekend when I’m running errands because: the sun. PHOTO: CLEO Singapore

According to the test results, UV rays cause the MMP1 gene to trigger enzyme activity that leads to breakdown of collagen.

Yikes! Thankfully, I've always been serious about sunscreen, wearing it daily under makeup even on cloudy and rainy days, and using a hat or umbrella on most days.

In recent months, I've also started using Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) clothes-after all, there's no escaping the sun in Singapore.  

MAINTAIN A BALANCED LIFESTYLE

I don't smoke, but I do enjoy the occasional cocktail and a good Shiraz every weekend.

But going by my test results, I will need to give that up if I want to slow down my skin ageing even further because lifestyle habits such as smoking and excessive drinking lead to formation of free radicals. 

Pollution, exhaust from cars and other environmental pollutants also cause free radical damage in the skin according to my results, but I combat those by adding in an antioxidant-rich vitamin C serum, and anti-pollution skincare in my routine.  It's really the wine I will miss. I could do with a glass right now!

SO... WHAT NEXT?

The good news is, with the exception of alcohol consumption, I seem to be doing things right!

But it doesn't answer my question on why I'm getting breakouts, which Type III peeps are more prone to. Maybe I really should stop stress-eating or staying up late at night.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore

More about
Lifestyle Beauty skincare

TRENDING

Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We&#039;re not sex workers
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We're not sex workers
Wrong body cremated after mix-up by funeral home in Sin Ming
Wrong body cremated after mix-up by funeral home in Sin Ming
Health junkie Zheng Geping admits to smoking up to 2 packets daily in the past
Health junkie Zheng Geping admits to smoking up to 2 packets daily in the past
Sengkang condo murder: Man charged with murder of woman he often walked hand in hand with
Sengkang condo murder: Man charged with murder of woman he often walked hand in hand with
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Police called in to Hougang McDonald&#039;s outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
Police called in to Hougang McDonald's outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
New Kids on the Block&#039;s Donnie Wahlberg left $2,700 tip for waitress
New Kids on the Block's Donnie Wahlberg left $2,700 tip for waitress
Sengkang resident&#039;s $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Sengkang resident's $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Joey Wong an &#039;ugly duckling&#039; and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Joey Wong an 'ugly duckling' and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Grab driver in Malaysia claims she was removed from platform after refusing to overload vehicle
Grab driver in Malaysia claims she was removed from platform after refusing to overload vehicle
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
f(x)&#039;s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli&#039;s death: &#039;I miss her a lot&#039;
f(x)'s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli's death: 'I miss her a lot'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Fun indoor playgrounds in JB malls to spoil your kids silly
Fun indoor playgrounds in JB malls to spoil your kids silly
KFC Taiwan drops Krispy Kreme doughnut burgers - we make our own to see if it&#039;s worth $10 and 645 calories
We make our own KFC x Krispy Kreme doughnut burgers to see if it's worth $10 and 645 calories
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo

Home Works

8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist

SERVICES