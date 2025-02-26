I tried dining at Singapore's first 'cave' restaurant, here's what you can expect

Ever wanted to explore the Mulu Caves but haven't had the chance to? You can now visit an inspired version of it here in Singapore while enjoying a meal too.

The 158-seater Cavern Restaurant isn't an actual cave made from limestone, but it was designed after the iconic Unesco World Heritage Site in Sarawak. It also is Singapore's first cave-themed restaurant.

Managed by Tunglok Group, it's housed within Rainforest Wild Asia, Singapore's fifth and newest wildlife park.

The food here is prepared by Head Chef Sheng Lim, whose culinary journey spans over a decade from Michelin-rated establishments like Jaan and Cure Concepts.

We got to pay the eatery a visit ahead of its official open on March 12. Here's a sneak peek of what to expect, including the menu.

Dark but cosy

I've visited a few actual caves before, so I had some expectations of what the restaurant may be like before stepping in.

And I must say that I was quite impressed by the architecture.

Upon walking into the eatery, the first thing I noticed were the crystalline lights near the entrance, which resembled natural cave droplets.

The entire restaurant, which was dimly lit and had high ceilings, also looked as if it had been carved from rock.

While the entire space was pretty dark, there was plenty of attention to detail.

For one, the strategic use of cove lighting at the bar made it look both sleek and sophisticated despite the earthy cave theme.

Each table also had its own small LED candle that added to the ambience.

Cavern Restaurant subtly shows its commitment to sustainability in its own ways too.

For instance, its cutlery holders are made from reclaimed teak, while the menu covers are made of mycelium leather derived from mushrooms.

Tacos, jumbo skewers and bambolinis

While Tunglok is known for its Chinese fare, the menu at Cavern Restaurant features Western food.

For starters, we tried a variety of items like the Stone Hearth Loaf ($12) and Spicy Wings ($16 for four pieces).

One of my favourites was the Crystal Cave Salad ($22), which consisted of a creamy ball of burrata atop a bed of heirloom beetroot salad and garnished with truffle honey and walnuts.

Another delicious option is the Pulled Pork Tacos ($22 for three pieces), which was enhanced with avocado and smoked paprika aioli.

I must say, the mains here were very visually appealing.

Probably the most eye-catching dish was the Smouldering Core ($20), which on first impression, looked like a brain.

It essentially was a whole grilled cauliflower marinated in barbecue sauce, served with a side of garlic aioli and pickles.

Another Instagram-worthy dish was the massive Ironstrike Knuckle ($28), a braised pork knuckle served with tangy mustard jus.

Those who enjoy both pasta and alcohol would probably enjoy the Rigatoni Alla Vodka ($22), a tomato pasta dish spiked with vodka.

I personally found this dish a tad too sour, but I can see the appeal.

My favourite menu item was the Caveman's Meat Skewer ($38). Here, tenderloin, shallots, padron peppers and button mushrooms were strung on a long metal skewer.

Diners can also opt to pair their mains with sides like Cavern Fries ($10), Potato Salad ($12) and Forest Mushrooms ($12).

Out of all the courses, I enjoyed dessert the most.

The star of the show for me was the Balinese Dark Chocolate Tart ($18) that came with a side of chantilly cream.

This was sinfully rich and the texture of the tart filling was on point.

I'm normally pretty neutral when it comes to the king of fruit but I was really impressed by the Durian with Soft-Serve Ice Cream ($12), which featured a generous amount of durian puree and freeze-dried durian.

Other options include the Pandan Bombolini ($6 for one piece), which were filled with a fragrant kaya custard.

While the restaurant is located within Rainforest Asia, it is open to the public and diners need not purchase a parking ticket to enter.

Address: Rainforest Wild ASIA, #02-32, 20 Mandai Lake Road, Singapore 729825

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 3pm, 4pm to 9pm (last order 8.30pm)

