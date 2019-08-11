I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here's why I'll never do it again

Just a year ago, I became a little obsessed about losing weight after being called a "swine" by a close friend of mine.

Even though the fat-shaming wasn't meant to be harmful but a casual joke, she felt totally bad after learning it had unintentionally caused me to go on a diet. The push factor, however, was seeing my weight shoot up to 53kg and that's when I knew I had to do something about it.

According to an online ideal weight calculator, "47.85kg is an ideal weight for a 155cm height female", so crossing over to the fifties wasn't a good thing.

While looking up on ways to lose weight, the ketogenic diet stood out to me because of all the success stories I've been reading up on and hearing positive things about it from friends. For one, the transformation is fast and visible, and you could easily shave off about one kilo in a week from the diet. So I thought there's no harm in giving it a try.

My weight did drop to 48kg after trying the keto diet, but here's why I'm never doing it again.

KETO IS A RICH MAN'S DIET

For the uninitiated, the keto diet is unlike any other diet I've come across. Instead of shunning fat, you're supposed to increase your intake of healthy fats and cut out carbohydrates and sugar.

I'm talking about a diet of bacon, steak, ham, sausages, chicken, salmon, cheese, butter, cream, low-carb vegetables, coconut milk, avocado and nuts.

Meal prep during keto diet.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Goh

As excited as I was to start on the keto diet, my enthusiasm was just as quickly dampened when I found out it cost twice as much as my usual weekly groceries, amounting to about $100 a week. It's a rich man's diet, but I was determined to try it anyway.

A couple of weeks in, the only way I could sustain this diet was to go for budget ingredients, which meant a heavy rotation of chicken thigh, pork belly, cauliflower rice and cheese. These ingredients would naturally lend itself towards a more western cooking style and I yearned so badly for Chinese food.

I'm not a creature of habit and soon got tired of eating the same things over and over again.

OUT GOES YOUR MONEY AND SOCIAL LIFE

Just this past year alone, we've seen an increase in the number of keto cafes and restaurants in Singapore, but back when I was doing it, there weren't many options and it doesn't help when almost every dish in the hawker centre consists of rice and noodles.