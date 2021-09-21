I tried making Eggslut's Fairfax sandwich and here's how it went

If you’ve been near the newly opened Eggslut at Scotts Square recently, you would likely have seen the snaking queue outside the store.

And if the long line is deterring you from checking out the Los Angeles-born brand’s first store on our shores, you can always consider replicating its famous creamy eggs at home.

Eggslut’s Fairfax Sandwich.

I stumbled upon a Timeout London article, with a recipe by Eggslut’s London outpost on the brand’s signature Fairfax sandwich, and here’s my attempt at making the iconic breakfast creation that spotlights luscious scrambled eggs between fluffy brioche buns.

Ingredients

(For one sandwich):

Brioche bun

3 eggs

A dash of salt

Chopped chives

Sriracha mayo (I found one by Lee Kum Kee at Fairprice Xtra, or you can make your own with recipes found online)

Mild cheddar cheese

Caramelised onions

Caramelise the onions

I started with the onions first, since these will take at least 45 minutes to an hour to caramelise.

You can find plenty of recipes online for caramelising onions. Heat oil or butter (about a teaspoon for one onion) in the pan on low heat, before tossing onion slices in.

Add a pinch of salt, and sugar if you’d like, which helps with the caramelisation. Stir occasionally to prevent them from sticking or burning; they’ll be ready once they’re soft, golden, and jammy.

Combine the eggs and butter

In a separate cold pan, crack your eggs straight in and throw in a knob (or roughly one tablespoon) of butter. Combine the eggs and butter together before turning on the heat.

Once they’re mixed uniformly, turn on the heat (low to medium). Stir continuously with a spatula, and scrape the bottom while you’re at it. You can also lift it off the heat occasionally to prevent it from overcooking. As it starts to firm up, season with a pinch of salt.

Turn on the heat and stir continuously

They’re done when they’ve firmed up to a creamy texture. Add a sprinkling of chopped chives, and lift the eggs off the pan to keep them from cooking further.

Assemble the sandwich

Eggslut recommends brioche buns so their sweetness balances the savouriness of the rest of the dish. But otherwise, you can go with any burger buns, but they have got to be warmed up.

Add the creamy eggs onto warmed buns, before adding a dash of sriracha mayo to spice it up. Then layer it with the cheddar cheese, followed by the caramelised onions.

The verdict

Having tried the original Fairfax sandwich at the new store (you can check out our review here), I’d say it’s similar but not exactly the real deal.

But it does still make for a bangin’ breakfast or brunch option, if I might say so myself, with the sriracha mayo and onions bringing lots of flavour and oomph to the creamy eggs.

It also got the thumbs up from my family members. However, I forgot to lightly melt the cheese before putting it on the eggs, so it didn’t turn into a delightfully gooey mess like it did at Eggslut.

Would I do it again? If I had time on my hands and have a serious craving for an egg sandwich, I might. The recipe is also pretty easy for a novice cook like myself to follow, and the eggs don’t take much time to whip up; it’s really the caramelised onions that require a little more patience.

Otherwise, I’d just head down to Eggslut’s store to get my fix — if and once the queues die down, that is.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.