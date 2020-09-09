I try making Jeanette Aw's cheesecake tart and you don't need an oven for it

Jeanette Aw is somewhat known for her bakes, and we guess it's a given since she spent time learning how to make them at the famed Le Cordon Bleu.

During the circuit breaker period, she started making treats for her friends and even opened up orders to the public after many people asked her to do so, garnering a long waiting list.

So popular are her What The Fudge brownies that she shared on Instagram on Sept 6 that she has only managed to fulfil the orders for 20 per cent of the waiting list and that she probably won't be baking any more brownies.

The good news is that she'll be back to take more orders — but probably with other types of bakes.

If you don't want to wait, the next best thing to do is to try out one of the recipes that she shared on Instagram.

The latest one that she shared is of a no-bake cheesecake tart. Here's my attempt at making it.

Ingredients

For approximately 8 3-inch tarts

Tart base

150g digestive biscuits

10g sugar

57g melted butter

Cheesecake filling

125g cream cheese

75g creme fraiche

29g icing sugar

110g heavy cream

Steps

1. Place biscuits inside a Ziploc bag and crush with a rolling pin.

2. Add sugar to the mixture and mix it in evenly, crushing everything into fine crumbs.

3. Melt butter and add it to the finely crushed biscuit mixture to combine.

4. Line your muffin tin with cling wrap in each muffin holder, ensuring that there are some excess hanging out for easy removal of the tarts later. Distribute the crushed biscuit mixture and press it into the sides to form a tart shape and keep everything tightly compacted. Place in the freezer for at least 30 mins.

5. Whip heavy cream until medium-stiff peaks and add in softened cream cheese, creme fraiche and icing sugar. Mix everything till well-combined.

6. Fill each tart with the cheesecake mixture. Place in freezer for at least 30 mins before serving. Add fruit or nuts toppings as desired. To serve, hold on to the overhang clingwrap and lift out the tart from the muffin tin.

The verdict: It's an easy-to-make and easy-to-eat recipe though the tart base is rather time-consuming to shape

It's pretty good to eat, there's no denying that, and if you are already predisposed to enjoying cheesy stuff, it will not disappoint.

And no fancy tools are required to make it. Jeanette used a food processor to crush her biscuits and combine the ingredients for her tart base, but like me, you can just use a Ziploc bag and a rolling pin or a jar. Or even a mortar and pestle.

The one thing that was more time-consuming than it had thought it would be is pressing the biscuit mixture to form the tart — especially if you want to ensure the edges are even and not jagged. But even without looking into that detail, it was a more tedious task then I thought it would be when watching Jeanette's video.

But as she mentioned in her video description, it makes for a great base for any fruit or nuts topping that you like, making it easily customisable for any occasion.

