I tried working in a 'ManCave' at Khatib and it was way too much fun

Distractions seem to pop-up every minute when we work from home (WFH).

From random salesmen knocking on our doors, mums casually checking in if we want anything to eat, and siblings roaring with laughter watching the new season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix, it's a miracle we get anything done.

So, when the opportunity of having a 'ManCave' all to yourself comes, you grab on to it.

"It'd be the perfect place to finally get some work done."

Or so I thought.

There are two ManCaves and two Deluxe ManCaves at HomeTeamNS Khatib. AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

These ManCaves where just five minutes from Khatib MRT station. Perched on HomeTeamNS Khatib's rooftop, these spaces are far from the city's hustle and bustle.

Socially-distanced? Checked.

Quiet? Checked.

Conducive? Perhaps not so much, but I may have myself to blame. While everything – air-conditioning, Wi-Fi, power points, drinking water, snacks – I needed was there, there was way too many options available.

Take your pick between working indoors or outdoors (in your personal BBQ pit area). AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

The living room area even comes with a gaming console, a Karaoke system (singing prohibited as per authority's guidelines), and a smart television. PHOTO: HomeTeamNS

Gaming to de-stress at the start of the day? Great choice. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Realising that making choices took up too much of my time, I enlisted the help of AsiaOne's readers on Instagram to decide on my behalf.

If you, like me, choose to work in the living room area, know that the gaming console (with over 3,000 games) will be staring right at you, tempting you to pick play over work.

And I did – since an overwhelming number of you picked that option (thanks guys!).

Or rather, I spent five minutes trying to set it up but my conscience got the better of me. Hence, I started my day of Zoom meetings, Google hangouts, and staring at my Word document.

Not much setting up was required for this electric grill at the outdoor BBQ patio. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Being an avid home cook, I was elated to see our Instagram followers pick the 'set up the grill' option. An electric grill at the outdoor BBQ patio all to myself? Yes, please.

The best part? There is a Giant Supermarket just minutes away. Pick up some meat, vegetables, butter, salt – don't forget the marshmallows – and you're good to go.

Steaks and marshmallows are both necessities. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Not a fan of cooking your own food?

You'd be glad to know that there are dining establishments, like Burger King, Suki Suki Thai Hotpot, Saizeriyra, Orchid Live Seafood Restaurant, all within the same building.

Dine in, or takeaway and have your meal in the comforts of your own cosy ManCave – it's a no-brainer.

You can choose to work indoors at the dining table, on the sofas at the living room, or at the outdoor patio. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette, HomeTeamNS Khatib

Aside from dining, the outdoor patio is also a great area to get work done.

With the cool breeze you get being on the rooftop, and all the greenery that surrounds you, it's a tough choice compared to working indoors with the air-conditioning.

A not-so-mini mini bar, and a very welcoming welcome pack. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Feeling peckish, or in the need for some midday de-stress?

Have some snacks from their not-so-mini mini bar, or play some old-school card games (you don't have to work and play alone; you can jio up to seven friends!) from their welcome pack.

At $100 for eight hours (just $12.50 per hour!), the Workcation at ManCave includes: sanitisers, masks, complimentary parking and card games in the welcome pack, undisrupted use of the ManCave and outdoor patio, and even access to their eco-swimming pool.

The 8-lane swimming pool, with eco-filtration technology that reduces chlorine usage and improves water quality, is where you want to be after a day of Zoom meetings and Google Hangouts. PHOTO: HomeTeamNS Khatib

Other than the WiFi being wonky, needing to log in every hour or so, the ManCave was definitely a great spot to WFH outside of home.

The next time I'm back, I'm definitely jio-ing more friends along.

The Workcation at ManCave promotion is valid till March 31, 2021.

Where: 2 Yishun Walk, Singapore 767944

To reserve or for more information, go to www.hometeamns.sg/workcation-mancaves .

AsiaOne was invited by HometeamNS to try the WFH package, but the opinions here are the writer's own.



