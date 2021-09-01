I tried zero-waste cooking for the first time — it was challenging, but so worth it

Climate change is a global challenge, but it all starts with one person — you, or me, in this case.

I'm a believer of the butterfly effect: a small change now can result in significant differences in the future. Positive ones, hopefully.

From constructing 'toys' out of everyday trash, to making pickles from 'ugly' vegetables, I'm always looking for ways and means to becoming more sustainable. Zero-waste cooking is my latest experiment as a food enthusiast.

Prepping for my challenge

Zero-waste stores, a one-stop shop for pantry items, are perfect for food enthusiasts and someone like me who’s starting out on their sustainable journey.

With a wide array of raw ingredients and ready-to-eat snacks, it’s easy to get all you want in one shopping trip.

The best part about zero-waste stores? You only buy what you need — down to the exact gram or millimetre — perfect for my first-ever attempt at zero-waste cooking.

Buying the exact amount of pasta I need. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

This is especially crucial given the ginormous amounts of food waste we produce as a small nation.

The total amount of food waste generated in Singapore in 2019 was about 744,000 tonnes, according to market and consumer data provider Statista. In that same year, only 18 per cent of the food waste generated was recycled.

744,000 tonnes — that's enough food to feed over two million people for a year.

In preparation for my cookout, I gathered some glass jars that I had lying around at home and headed off for some ingredient shopping. With no single-use plastics used throughout this process, I'm one step closer to being an #EcoWarrior (or at least try to be).

No single-use plastic was used. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Armed with my 'candies', I set off to make some vegan mac and cheese with only ingredients from these zero-waste stores.

Being able to make a well-loved dish with no waste left behind was an exciting moment for me, so much so that I made an entire TikTok detailing it.

Join me and do your part to be more #sustainable

If you are, like me, just starting out on this green(er) journey, here are some tips and tricks I've gathered to shop more sustainably.

When presented with the choice of buying things like butter wrapped in paper or in a plastic container, always go with the paper choice Plan in advance – don't buy things you don't need Can’t find a zero-waste store? Shop at wet markets or supermarkets that allow you to buy exactly the amount you need Buy local produce Give 'ugly' fruits and vegetables a chance

Have more tips up your sleeves and want to be part of 'generation green'? Perhaps consider joining the latest challenge in town – the 2021 Sus Ads Video Challenge.

Not only do you get to be fun and creative all for a good cause, cash prizes of up to $11,000* are up for grabs!

Brought to you by the government feedback unit Reach and co-organised by mm2 Entertainment, #SusAds is a video challenge that rallies Singaporeans to do their part to build a greener future, in support of the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

Film a 60-second video that addresses one of the Green Plan pillars — #SustainableLiving, #EnergyReset or #ResilientFuture — on any phone or recording device. Submissions close August 17.

Want to participate? Visit 2021 Sus Ads Video Challenge to find out more.

*Terms and conditions apply

This article is brought to you in partnership with Reach.