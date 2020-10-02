I try Jollibee's $5 nasi lemak and it's something I would order again

Nasi lemak is certainly well-loved in this region and its origins debated fiercely. Unlike folks in Malaysia who have enjoyed nasi lemak in a fast food restaurant setting since 2018, we've only had iterations of it here (nasi lemak burger anyone?).

But for Jollibee, which already counts chicken with rice on the side among the staples on its menu, this venture may not be too far of a stretch. In fact, one social media user pointed out that the Filipino fast food chain had already launched the item before, in Brunei.

Screengrab: Facebook/Jollibee Singapore

Being a huge fan of nasi lemak, I decided to take the plunge and give the Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy a taste-test. What's the worst that could happen — dry rice, too-sweet sambal? Been there, eaten that.

Caveat: I didn’t brave the long queues at the joint but ordered delivery. The food still arrived warm though, so no loss there.

Enjoy this new crispy & juicy tradition, Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy for only $5*! It is our bestseller Chickenjoy (Original... Posted by Jollibee Singapore on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Opening the box, I caught a discernible whiff of coconut which heightened my expectations. The rice itself was lemak enough for my tastebuds, but those who like it rich may find the taste lacking. The rice is a little soft, which I actually prefer, but rice Nazis should take heed.

Within the box laid a chunky piece of chicken breast meat (fortunately, it’s my favourite part of the chicken). It may be possible to specify the chicken parts though, as the other box in my order came with a chicken drumstick.

Besides that, there was a half a boiled egg, two slices of cucumber and the all-important sambal.

We all know how the chicken tastes (crispy outside, moist and savoury inside, as it should) but how does the sambal measure up?

PHOTO: AsiaOne

To me, it was not as sugary sweet as some places tend to make it, which is a good thing (overly-sweet sambal is a personal pet peeve). It packs just the right amount of heat in my opinion and tastes…dare I say it, quite legit.

While there was just a smattering of ikan bills in the box, I’d expected them to have gone soft or be too salty. Surprisingly, they managed to retain their crunch and would make a tasty snack even on their own.

Jollibee's marketing poster states that the nasi lemak costs $5 though "prices differ", presumably depending on whether it's ordered at the outlets or through delivery.

Mine cost $5.50 (a la carte) on Foodpanda, which I find offers pretty good value when compared to offerings from other well-established nasi lemak chains (for delivery, Qi Ji's nasi lemak is $5.60 and Crave's is $6.50). With a $2.99 delivery fee though, the bill would come up to $8.49 for one person.

While I may not order it for delivery again, if I happen to be at a Jollibee and am craving nasi lemak, for $5, it's something I would definitely consider.

