Late last year, a chicken rice recipe took us by storm. Yes, the viral KFC recipe where, with just chicken stock, soy sauce, rice, and Original Recipe chicken, you can make a fragrant pot of chicken rice.

Its appeal lies in how simple the recipe is and how it's also a great way to use up any leftovers when you take advantage of deals like 10 pieces of chicken going for just $18.

Over this circuit breaker period, the folks at KFC shared ways on how you can zhng your leftover chicken and whipped potato using items you will likely already have in your fridge.





Of course, there's wrong with eating them as is. But if you don't want to have the exact same thing two days in a row, this is where these easy recipes come in useful.

Chicken pot pie

Ingredients

1 piece KFC Original Recipe chicken

1 medium whipped potato

1/2 cup frozen mixed vegetables

1 egg

1 frozen prata

Steps

1. Choose an oven-safe bowl that is smaller than your prata and place your shredded chicken inside.

2. Add the whipped potato and frozen vegetables, and mix well.

3. Cover the bowl with the frozen prata, sealing the sides nicely. Beat an egg and brush the egg wash over the prata.

4. Pre-heat your oven at 190 degrees Celsius, and bake the pot pie for 15 mins, or until the prata turns a nice golden brown.

Chicken claypot rice

The original instructions call for a rice cooker and three pieces of chicken. Seeing that I had one piece and needed only a single portion, I adapted the recipe by reducing the amount of ingredients and using a microwave instead. It works just as well.

Ingredients

1 piece KFC Original Recipe chicken

1/3 cup of rice

Suitable amount of water to cook the rice

2 pieces of shiitake mushrooms (optional)

1/3 tsp oyster sauce

1/3 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp dark soy sauce

Steps

1. Wash the rice and place in a microwave-safe bowl. Add water and sauces, and mix well. Add in sliced shiitake mushrooms.

2. Add shredded chicken on top and place in microwave to cook at high heat for approximately 8 mins or until rice is cooked.

3. Remove from microwave. Mix the chicken well with rice.

The verdict: It's a creative way to turn your leftover chicken into a fancy complete meal. And it's really fuss-free too

Full marks for presentation as the dishes look great when plated. The enjoyment of food isn't just about taste, but also about eating with your eyes, so the battle is already half won.

And they don't taste half bad either. Do they taste like the ones made by seasoned cooks who slave over the stove? No, but it's close enough, especially for the wee amount of effort spent to make them.

The pot pie was particularly impressive, as my family couldn't tell initially that I had used KFC chicken and whipped potato as my main ingredients.

And once again, both dishes were finished by my taste-testers, so I say it's definitely worth the little effort it takes.

