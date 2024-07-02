I try Song Fa's new dining concept, here's everything I ate that wasn't bak kut teh

Mention Singapore-style bak kut teh and the first place that comes to mind is Song Fa.

Helmed by the Yeo family, the eight-time Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee is known for their peppery, Teochew rendition of the well-loved pork rib soup dish.

But bak kut teh is not the only dish they do well.

The homegrown brand recently opened a new dining concept called Song Fa Signatures, marking the brand's first-ever foray into modern Teochew cuisine.

The extensive menu boasts multiple delicious Teochew dishes prepared with the Yeo family's heirloom recipes.

I've been a fan of Song Fa's bak kut teh for years so when I heard of their new concept, you bet I was excited to check out their offerings.

Brightly lit with a blend of modern and traditional elements, the new restaurant space in the heart of town at Paragon Shopping Centre certainly was welcoming.

Even before being served our food, my colleague and I found our mouths watering at the menu offerings.

The first dish we were served was the Crispy Kang Kong with Thai Chilli Sauce ($6.50).

Prior to this, we had asked two of the restaurant's spokespersons about their favourite dishes and they had both excitedly recommended the kang kong.

And we can easily see why.

The vegetable had been battered and fried to a golden crisp, similar to Japanese tempura.

Taste and texture-wise, it was light and crispy. The drizzle of Thai chilli sauce also added a tangy and sweet touch to the dish.

I also realised that this is my first time eating battered kang kong and I actually much prefer it this way.

Next up was the Teochew Crispy Prawn Roll (six pieces for $7.90, 12 pieces for $14.90), also known as hei zho, which features individually fried pieces of beancurd stuffed with shrimp and pork meat.

Hei zho is one of my favourite Teochew foods and Song Fa executed this well. You can also choose to dunk it in the provided sweet sauce for a different flavour profile.

For carbs, there was the Signature Pig's Trotter Fried Rice ($11.80).

It's my first time having fried rice with chunks of pig's trotter in it, and I must say, this was quite a game changer.

The fattiness from the pig's trotter adds a sinful yet flavourful touch to the dish and this was further enhanced by the wok hei.

If you're looking for something to balance this out, the Silky Steamed Egg Tofu ($11.50) is a good dish to consider.

We were told that the steamed egg was often described as a "pizza" as the egg tofu and minced pork are neatly arranged on top of the steamed egg like toppings atop the Italian bread.

Grandma Yeo even used to cut the dish into slices, just like how one would do with pizza.

The comforting dish reminded me of my own grandmother's cooking and it paired really well with rice.

One dish that surprised me was the Stir-fried Qing Long with Nagano Pork ($14.50).

Upon first sight, one may think that it is a bland dish thanks to the huge mountain of vegetables the pork slices are on top of.

This was the complete opposite and the dish even had a hint of wok hei.

One of my favourites out of the lot was the Fried Flounder Fish with Superior Sauce ($26.90). They also have the steamed rendition of this dish, the Traditional Teochew-style Steamed Flounder Fish ($26.90).

While both sounded amazing, I'm really glad we opted for the fried version.

Frankly, I was expecting the fish to be dry but I was pleased to find that the flesh retained its juices and was very tender despite its crispy exterior.

We were also served two soup dishes. One of them was the Nourishing Pig's Stomach with Chicken Soup ($19.90).

And of course, how could we not have a bowl of Song Fa's iconic Signature Prime Rib Bak Kut Teh ($10.20)?

While I'm not a fan of innards, I found myself really enjoying Nourishing Pig's Stomach with Chicken Soup.

The peppery broth was rich and packed with umami. There was also a generous amount of tender chunks of chicken and springy slivers of pig's stomach in it.

Similar to the pig's stomach and chicken soup, the simple yet flavourful bak kut teh was peppery and made my insides feel all warm and happy. I also love how easily the meat fell off the bone.

To end off the meal, we were served the Teochew Orh Nee Creme Brulee ($6.90).

Frankly, I'm not a fan of orh nee (sweet yam paste) but Song Fa's modern take on the traditional dessert made me change my mind.

The sweet treat has three layers to it — chilled vanilla custard at the base, warm yam paste in the middle and a caramelised sugar crust on top.

Despite having so many components, the dessert was not heavy on the palate and everything came together well.

To complete the meal, diners can also opt to order any of the five different teas on the menu (from $6.90) such as the Roasted 8 Immortal Blend ($8.80) and White Dragon Pearl ($8.80). One pot serves two to four pax.

Apart from what we tried, there are plenty of other interesting options on the menu that may pique diner's interest.

For instance, they have appetisers like Homemade Crispy Ngoh Hiang and Fragrant Garlic Fried Chicken.

For hot dishes, there are the Claypot Pork Tenderloin with Ginger and Spring Onion andTeochew Steamed Minced Pork Patty with Salted Fish.

If you're feeling something more luxe, you can consider the Superior Pot, which comes with premium fish maw, shiitake mushroom, nagano pork collar and Chinese spinach.

There are also familiar dishes from their Song Fa Bak Kut Teh menu such as Braised Large Intestine, Braised Pork Belly and Slow-cooked Braised Pig's Trotter.

Address: Paragon Shopping Centre, 290 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238859

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 9.30pm

