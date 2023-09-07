'I used to wear glasses': How this Singapore pilot is making his childhood dream come true

Watching the F-16 Black Knights in formation at the 1998 Republic of Singapore Armed Forces (RSAF) Open House inspired a young boy to join the Air Force, but his poor eyesight persuaded him to give up on his dream.

25 years later, he sits in the cockpit of the magnificent static display of the F-15SG fighter jet, welcoming perhaps the next generation of recruits.

Our ‘Maverick’ today is Captain Zane Lim, an F-15SG pilot with the RSAF.

Seated in the cockpit of the F-15SG display, Zane seemed confident and experienced; however, the 31-year-old pilot could have gone down a totally different career path if not for a recruitment talk that happened while he was in polytechnic.

Previously, Zane believed that becoming a pilot required perfect eyesight. His myopia became the determining factor that stopped him from chasing after his dream.

As a result, he didn’t attempt to join the Singapore Youth Flying Club nor entertain any thoughts of joining the Air Force.

“I used to wear glasses! I had a degree in my eyesight - 300 degrees,” Zane shared. “At that point in time, I didn’t know that as long as we’re below 500 degrees, we can actually sign on to be a pilot.”

It was only until RSAF Recruitment Officers visited his school that Zane realised that even with a degree, he could still apply to be a pilot. After a rigorous series of tests and corrective eye surgery provided by the RSAF, Zane finally fulfilled his dream.

Since joining the Air Force in 2013, Zane has been training for a decade. This year, he’s finally closing the loop and participating in the Aerial Capability Display – the very show that got him wanting to be a pilot.

It’s been seven years since the public has been treated to the show, and this year’s edition will be even more special, especially for Zane.

The Aerial Capability Display will showcase the launch of the F-15SG fighter aircraft and feature a series of high-octane manoeuvres performed by the pilots. One part of the show will even simulate a real-life mission where the jets escort a commercial liner with a suspected bomb threat on board.

“This is as real as it gets because back in 2019, I was actually part of the crew that scrambled to intercept Scoot flight TR285 back to land in Changi due to a bomb hoax on board,” Zane recounted. “There was no time for the nerves to kick in because, within minutes from the call, we had to be airborne and in escort position,” he added.

While the Aerial Capability Display may be the one that most visitors are interested in, the RSAF Open House also offers other thrills and learning opportunities for everyone of all ages to enjoy. Here are five things we’re most excited about:

Say goodbye to physical queues

If you’re worried about the crowd, this year’s edition has a ‘phygital’ concept that introduces the use of NFC tags. These tags will be given to participants who can use them alongside RSAF’s webapp.

By linking the tag to the webapp, visitors can access essential event information, customise their in-app avatar and digitally queue for the static displays and flight simulators in the exhibition halls.

While you queue, you’ll be able to explore the exhibition and participate in quizzes and games.

Earning points at these stations will allow you to redeem them for gifts to bring home with you. We heard that the player with the most points on the leaderboard will be rewarded with exclusive Familiarisation Flight tickets!

Try simulators, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) games

Live a day in the life of an RSAF officer through the simulators, VR and AR experiences at the event.

Located at various vocational booths within exhibition Hall 2 and 3, these simulators offer a once-in-a-lifetime chance to try your hand at flying a fighter, refuelling or launching an aircraft for some arcade-like fun.

Take selfies with the RSAF fleet

Besides the F-15 and F-16 displays, the event includes static displays for 16 other assets in the RSAF fleet for some epic photo opportunities.

For those who wonder what it feels like to sit inside a military aircraft (or for those who miss it), there will be cabin and cockpit entries for selected aircrafts. Find out if you’ll be able to get inside your favourite aircraft on the webapp.

Get up close with the K9 unit

Over at the K9 tentage, meet the admirable dogs of the RSAF and catch them in action in the Military Working Dogs demonstration. If you are lucky you may even get a chance to take a selfie with these loyal and brave soldiers!

Carnival, games and performances

For some rest and refreshment, visit the Fairground where there will be food trucks and stalls for those in need of a quick bite. Located in the same area are games and a bouncy castle, perfect for the young and the young at heart.

While you’re there, soak in the tunes and the great ambience in the hall by catching performances by the Music & Dance Company and the SAF Central Band.

If you’ve got no plans this weekend, cruise over to Paya Lebar Air Base and experience what the RSAF Open House has to offer.

Date: September 9-10

Time: From 8.30am to 6pm

Location: Paya Lebar Air Base

How to get there:

By shuttle buses: Visitors may take free shuttle buses from Hougang Bus park (12A Hougang Avenue 4) or Tai Seng (18 Tai Seng Street) to the RSAF55OH. The first bus will leave from the two designated pick-up points at 8am and the last bus will leave at 4.30pm. Similarly, visitors leaving the RSAF55OH may board the shuttle buses from (i) the Air Force Museum back to Hougang Bus Park, or (ii) the Air Force Training Command to 18 Tai Seng, with the last bus leaving at 6.30pm.

By public buses: To reach the Open House, visitors may take Bus 90 from Toa Payoh Interchange and Bus 94 from Eunos Bus Interchange (no service on Sunday)

By taxi and private hire vehicles: Taxis and private hire vehicles will be able to access the RSAF55OH for drop-offs and pick-ups only. When going to the RSAF55OH, visitors may indicate their destination as 504 Airport Road.

