'I want you to stop mansplaining': Mongabong and husband giggle over their Christmas gift exchange

Having a Christmas wish is part and parcel of the festive fun.

And local influencer Yeoh Mong Chin, commonly known as Mongabong, is no different.

In a recent YouTube clip she shared last Sunday (Dec 17), she revealed one of her Christmas wishes during a gift swap challenge with her husband, Matthias Lim.

The rules were simple enough to understand. Three categories were provided, and the couple had to buy one present per category.

They needed to find a gift that reminded them of their partner as well as another present that their partner can't live without.

But possibly the most interesting category was titled "something you want them to try".

'Caution: Mansplaining'

Mongabong got her creative juices flowing by buying a mini floor signage for Matthias.

But this signage did not caution for a wet floor, instead it was a caution for 'mansplaining'.

"I want you to try and stop mansplaining whenever you do something to make me upset," Mongabong explained.

Matthias was left speechless by this.

Mongabong then went on to say that she wants him to "try to listen" and "remember what [she] says".

During her shopping spree, the mini floor signage caught the influencer's attention as she felt it's a trait Matthias possesses from time to time.

"This is like a present that's -10/10," Matthias responded with a wry smile.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the term 'mansplain' refers to a situation when a man explains something to a woman in a condescending way, assuming she has no knowledge of the topic.

After all that, the optics for one of Matthias' gift probably didn't seem great.

He bought his wife a wok as he wants her to cook with wok hei.

Condescending act or harmless gift? You decide.

To be fair, Matthias did mention how the couple do not own a wok so this gift could come in handy in future.

Also, his other presents for Mongabong were rather thoughtful and cute.

Matthias was very much aware of his wife's love for coffee so he got her a bag of coffee beans from Japanese coffee chain Arabica.

Mongabong looked pleased but Matthias really knocked it out of the park with his other gift.

She could not help but giggle as he presented her with a t-shirt that had their son's, Micah, face on it.

"That's so nice. Thank you, it's a pretty good gift," she said approvingly.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hg-5hDdXbms[/embed]

ALSO READ: Mongabong celebrates 30th birthday with surprise milestone gift from husband

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.