Mongabong celebrates 30th birthday with surprise milestone gift from husband

Hitting the big 3-0 is a memorable milestone for anyone, especially for influencer Yeoh Mong Chin aka Mongabong.

The 30-year-old mother of one, who is having her birthday today (Oct 17), started the celebrations at 12am sharp, with a sweet surprise from her husband Matthias Lim.

She documented the joyful moment in a video on Instagram, captioned with: "When the clock struck 12. Thank you, Matt Lim! He engaged the help of my bestie Sarah Teo to find out my preference, gotta say not too shabby at all haha!"

Her gifts included a stunning cake adorned with a bouquet of flowers, fresh flowers in a vase, a tub of Chobani yogurt, and the highlight of it all, a Chanel bag.

After blowing out the candle on her birthday cake, it was time to open her present. She couldn't hide her smile as she unwrapped the elegant black Chanel handbag, mentioning, "My 30th birthday present from my husband, my first Chanel bag!"

She even mentioned that she intends to pass the bag down to her son Micah's future wife.

In the comments section, other influencers also expressed their birthday wishes.

Savi Chow, a fashion content creator, and Clara Li, a beauty content creator, were among those who wished her well.

Entrepreneur Becca Tan also sent her birthday wishes, noting that they share the same birthday month.

On her Instagram Stories, Mongabong also shared how her team at Mongabong Production celebrated her birthday with a bundle of gifts.

The team surprised her with a birthday package, pretending it was a press drop from a public relations company. Inside the bag were fresh vegetables and fruits such as eggplants, oranges, and cherry tomatoes, hinting at a healthier lifestyle.

The birthday card read: "Here's a bunch of healthy food for your birthday because we care for you and we want you to live till you're grey and old."

