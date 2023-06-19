'Dream came true': Tan Jianhao buys himself a $1m Lamborghini for 30th birthday

Tan Jianhao just took "treat yourself" to a different level.

Taking to TikTok last Saturday (June 17), the YouTube star, who just turned 30, shared that he bought a Lamborghini supercar as a present for himself.

"A dream came true," Jianhao quipped on the video captions.

The 27-second clip showed Jianhao picking up the eye-catching green Lamborghini Huracan EVO at the dealership on his birthday (June 14).

While he didn't reveal the cost of his new set of wheels, a brand new model of the supercar costs a cool $958,000, according to Carbuyer.

Though the brand new vehicle came with a hefty price tag, Jianhao's young daughter Starley was seen climbing on the bonnet.

"It came with free footprints," he quipped.

His daughter also got to sit in the two-seater car, with Jianhao jokingly suggesting that he had to leave his wife, influencer Debbie Soon, behind at the dealership.

The TikTok video has garnered over 350,000 views.

In the comments, several netizens were wowed by Jianhao's birthday present for himself.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Thejianhaotan

All your dreams will come true

It was not too long ago that Jianhao had a dream fulfilled.

On April 2, he was left too stunned to speak after Debbie surprised him with his Mercedes dream car - a Mercedes G63.

According to sgCarMart, a spanking new model can set you back a hefty $954,888.

And on June 4, Jianhao got to meet Cristiano Ronaldo as a birthday present from his wife.

"I'm starstruck. This is the craziest birthday gift," the YouTuber gushed on social media.

Jianhao also shared photos of his birthday celebration on Instagram, which was attended by fellow social media influencers Denise Soong, Nicole Low , Ridhwan Azman, and Razor CEO Tan Min-Liang.

