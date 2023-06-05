'I'm starstruck': Tan Jianhao meets Cristiano Ronaldo as surprise birthday gift from wife

Unless you've been living under a rock, you would have known that Cristiano Ronaldo was in Singapore over the long weekend last week.

While some were lucky enough to catch Ronaldo in person at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, albeit briefly, Jianhao managed to meet the football legend up close.

Once again, Jianhao's wife Debbie Soon pulled out all the stops for his birthday. She took to her TikTok on Sunday (June 4) to document the entire surprise.

The 17-second clip started with Debbie dragging Jianhao out of bed. Looking clueless, Jianhao and his wife were at what seemed to be a luxury watch store in Orchard.

Moments later, Ronaldo was seen walking in with an entourage in tow.

Both Jianhao and Debbie were nervous in front of the Euro 2016 winner, mentioning that "our hearts were pounding so hard".

Jianhao managed to get Ronaldo's autograph signed on his red Portugal jersey, which had the football star's name printed on the back.

And, of course, they managed to snap a picture with him.

Jianhao was all smiles, showing off his autographed jersey at the end of the clip.

On his Instagram, Jianhao shared the pictures in a post, adding that "I'm starstruck" and that this was "the craziest birthday gift".

Netizens were shook

The comments section in the TikTok clip was filled with emotions, from shock to jealousy to happiness.

Some netizens commended Debbie's efforts to surprise her husband.

Others pointed out that American YouTuber Darren Watkins Jr, also known online as IShowSpeed, would be jealous, since he is a big fan of Ronaldo too.

Some were eyeing the prized possession: The signed Portugal jersey.

The queen of surprises

This isn't the first time Debbie has surprised Jianhao.

On April 2, Debbie gifted him his Mercedes dream car: a Mercedes-Benz G63.

According to sgCarMart, a spanking new model can set you back a hefty $935,888. Essentially an SUV, this G-class wagon is known for its off-road capabilities.

The car is an icon of luxury. Even celebrities and sports stars such as Marcus Rashford, Kevin De Bruyne, and BTS' Jeon Jungkook all own this particular Mercedes car model.

But as the saying goes, you can't put a price on happiness.

