Hot wheels: Tan Jianhao stunned after receiving $1m Mercedes dream car from wife

Finding the perfect present for your other half can be quite a challenge. But that doesn't seem to be the case for influencer Debbie Soon.

She knew just what to get to make her husband Tan Jianhao stop in his tracks.

On April 2, the 25-year-old founder of Starry Jewellery took to her Instagram to reveal her surprise gift to Jianhao.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqhtSV6sHUb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

What is this gift, you ask?

Well, she went all out by getting him his dream car.

The car model wasn't revealed in the video, but based on the comments section and some sleuthing online, it seems Jianhao's swanky new ride is a Mercedes-Benz G63.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/thejianhaotan

According to sgCarMart, a spanking new model can set you back a hefty $954,888. Essentially an SUV, this G-class wagon is known for its off-road capabilities.

And of course, it's an icon of luxury. Besides a handful of elite footballers such as Marcus Rashford and Kevin De Bruyne, celebrities like BTS' Jeon Jungkook are also known owners of this particular Mercedes car model.

The video starts off with Debbie collecting the car from HypeCars dealership, which is partly owned by Jianhao himself.

It's not known, though, if she managed to snag a family discount.

Next, we see the black Mercedes G63 in the parking lot at Jianhao's office, surrounded by black, gold and silver balloons.

And to top it all, the car had a red bow pasted on its bonnet.

As part of the surprise, Jianhao had been told that "there was something wrong with his old car" to get him out of his office.

Making his way over, he was too stunned to speak after laying his eyes on his dream car.

But after processing it all, Jianhao took his new car for a test drive.

Jianhao took to social media to share his gratitude and appreciation, as one does when your wife gets you the perfect gift.

In an Instagram post dated yesterday (April 2), he thanked his wife and shared how he had an "overwhelming mix of emotions".

"Thank you @debbwie this is the craziest gift I [have] ever gotten. Don't know what I did to deserve this," he wrote.

But there were some netizens who weren't too impressed by this surprise gesture.

"Like he didn't [see] the transaction [in] his bank account," one netizen commented.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/debbwie

Another mentioned that Debbie could have used Jianhao's own money to purchase the car.

Despite the naysayers, you will always find supporters as well.

Some said they were inspired by Debbie's act of kindness. Others mentioned that she's a #girlboss, highlighting that she runs her own business.

Go big or go home

This wouldn't be the first time we've seen a local influencer being gifted a car.

Last year, Hannah Alkaff's parents bought her a Mini for her birthday.

The clip also drew some polarising comments from netizens. While most flooded her with congratulatory messages, there were also a fair share of snarky comments.

Fellow content creator Titus Low even left a cheeky comment asking: "Do you need a brother?"

And in case you were wondering, her new car cost a cool $187,888 on the Mini Singapore website.

So you know what to do if you want to make an impression on someone.

