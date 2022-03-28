A not-so-Mini gift: Local influencer in tears after birthday surprise from parents

Everyone has their dream birthday present but it's not often that it becomes a reality.

For local influencer Hannah Alkaff, 24, that dream was to own a Mini car.

And this lucky girl got one as a surprise gift from her parents, in a TikTok video that she shared last Saturday (March 26).

https://www.tiktok.com/@hannah.alkaff/video/7079400446816685314?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6944924152827184641

This Republic Polytechnic graduate must have mentioned it a couple of times at home as her parents surprised her with a Mini car for her birthday this year.

"My parents made this dream come true for me, [I] can't wait to go on adventures in my lil' zippy car," the caption read.

A quick scan of Alkaff's Instagram stories on March 28 shows that she recently passed her driving test and is ready to take her new Mini out for a spin.

Her Instagram post had multiple photos of her gleaming with joy as she posed alongside her prized possession.

Mini cars don't come cheap, mind you.

A new entry-level Mini is listed at $153,888 on the Mini Singapore website. It is unknown if Alkaff's 3-door hatchback is new or second-hand.

Just in case you're wondering, this influencer, who also co-owns cafe Ground Rules with her cousins, is a scion of the wealthy Arab family that arrived in Singapore from Yemen in the mid-1800s.

The first Alkaffs traded in sugar, coffee, and spices between India and Indonesia and then ventured into the property business, building the likes of the Alkaff Mansion and Alkaff Mosque, according to Singapore Infopedia, which is run by the National Library Board.

Some netizens, however, weren't impressed, leaving bitter comments on her TikTok post.

"Surprise, you're rich," one sarcastically sniped while another felt it was necessary to point out about the surge in Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok

However, such snarky comments were few and far between as most netizens flooded her with congratulatory messages, along with the usual odd request.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok

Fellow content creator Titus Low also slid into her TikTok comments section and asked Alkaff if she needed a brother.

After all, who wouldn't want a Mini for their birthday, right?

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/HannahAlkaff

ALSO READ: Parents give their support for budding actress

amierul@asiaone.com