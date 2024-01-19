'I wanted him to experience having mummy to himself again': Naomi Neo surprises her son with trip to Taiwan

Naomi Neo's son, Kyzo, has been asking to travel for the whole of 2023.

By the looks of things, it seems that Naomi waited before making his wish come true.

The mother-son duo recently headed to Taiwan for vacation and on Tuesday (Jan 15), Naomi shared a TikTok video of her son's reaction to the surprise.

The five-year-old boy only found out about the Taiwan trip a day before flying off.

Kyzo's eyes lit up with excitement upon hearing his mum asking: "Do you want to go overseas with me tomorrow?"

It took a while for Kyzo to fully comprehend the surprise, as he kept asking his mum if this was true. "Sure anot?" he asked with a smile on his face.

You can't quite blame him, Naomi does have a history of pulling pranks.

When Naomi assured him that this was no joke, Kyzo was off celebrating in excitement about going on holiday with his mother.

"Don't think I've seen him this happy before," Naomi mentioned.

The young boy shared the news to everyone at home before he started packing for the trip.

In his playroom, Kyzo made it a point to bring some books with him so that his mum could read to him at night.

It's quite clear that the two of them have a special bond.

In a separate TikTok video posted on Jan 16, Naomi shared why she felt it was important to have this solo trip with Kyzo.

"I wanted my first-born child to experience what it feels like to have mummy to himself again," she said in the video.

She also noted how every child deserves undivided love and attention, and that this can be a challenge for working mums.

They enjoyed food together, went shopping and visited amusement parks during their overseas stay.

"I hope this will form a part of your core memory," Naomi said.

The 27-year-old influencer understands that Kyzo is at an age where he will start forming his own social circle, and there'll come a time where she'll no longer be his only best friend.

In the comments section, some netizens were moved by how sweet and wholehearted the connection was between Naomi and Kyzo.

"You're such a good mother," one TikTok user commented.

