'Living the dream': Naomi Neo brings toddler son to his first omakase with $78 pasta, netizens watch on in envy

Everyone remembers their first time.

This very much applies to omakase dining as well. But what if you're a four-year-old toddler having your first go at this elegant and fancy dining concept?

Naomi Neo brought her son, Kyzo, to Sushi Yujo in Tanjong Pagar for his first omakase dining experience.

Based on his reaction, this meal is likely to be one he'll savour for quite some time.

Naomi shared a 79-second clip on TikTok on Tuesday (Nov 22) and the video has amassed over 279,000 views at the time of writing.

The mother-son duo headed off to the restaurant in Naomi's $600,000 teal-coloured two-seater Lamborghini Huracan.

Naomi's husband was also present for the meal, presumably getting to Sushi Yujo via a separate mode of transport.

Once seated at the restaurant, Kyzo mentioned that his stomach was rumbling from hunger.

"What do you want to eat?" Naomi asked.

The young boy replied that he wanted 'ball ball' and 'noodle'. Naomi had no issues understanding what Kyzo meant. Mummy knows best, right?

It was caviar and angel hair pasta that he craved.

Kyzo was served an array of dishes, gleaming as he down them one after another.

Of all the food served, the caviar was clearly Kyzo's favourite as seen by his insistence to not let anyone (even his mother) touch any caviar dish.

Naomi provided her son's final verdict, saying how much he loves the food and that he's acquired an "expensive taste".

In the comments section, netizens watched in awe and, in some cases, jealousy.

One said how Kyzo was "living the dream" while another told a tale of how they were never afforded such luxury as a kid and had to "share a meal with three [people]".

The spite toward Naomi continued with one TikTok user sarcastically wishing the 26-year-old good luck when Kyzo becomes "spoilt when he grows up".

Frankly speaking, the food served by Sushi Yujo does fetch a premium price.

Just for fun, recall how much you forked out for your last meal out.

Now compare that to Sushi Yujo's omakase which starts at an eye-watering $98. The chilled truffle uni angel hair pasta that Kyzo had was $78.

For all the controversy that often surrounds Naomi's parenting methods, this is, at its core, a mother enjoying a nice meal out with her son.

During the Halloween season, Naomi received plaudits from the online world after she spent 11 hours creating an Optimus Prime costume for Kyzo.

