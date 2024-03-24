I went to a mass iftar with 1,500 others in Kampong Glam and learned it's not just about sharing a meal

It's 7.16pm and the call to prayer blares out loud, signalling the start of iftar, or the fast-breaking evening meal during Ramadan.

More often that not, during this time, I'd be at home with my family at the dining table sipping on a glass of water or enjoying a date or two.

March 23 was different. I was attending the 2024 Mass Iftar Gemilang Kampong Gelam event, located along Arab Street.

This mass iftar, co-organised by travel agency Travelconnect.sg, has been a yearly event, with last year's edition drawing 1,200 participants.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi were also there.

The projected attendees for this year was 1,500, including beneficiaries, such as low-income families or individuals, from non-profit organisation Vision 21 Welfare Society.

Bags of groceries (including cooking oil, milo and rice) and baju Raya (or outfits for Hari Raya) would be distributed to them throughout the event.

I must admit that I headed to this with a tinge of nervousness. I don't think I've ever been to an iftar of more than 20 people, so this was going to be a novel experience for me.

What I do know is that such gatherings tend to exemplify the spirit of compassion and giving back to the community.

And this aligns nicely with the event's purpose of promoting volunteerism and unity in celebration of the spirit of Ramadan.

Bringing back the kampung spirit

250 tables, six seats per table, spread along the stretch of road for 1,500 attendees.

This was the scene at Arab Street.

At sunset, non-Muslim attendees would tuck into an early dinner while Muslim attendees would have their first meal in more than 14 hours.

There was a sense of serenity and calmness as everyone waited patiently for the call to prayer from the nearby Sultan Mosque.

Just two hours prior though, it was a completely different vibe.

When my colleagues and I arrived at 5pm, volunteers could be seen scurrying across Arab Street, shouting out instructions to each other.

It was hectic, to say the least.

Tables and chairs were being set up while the food and drinks to be served during the mass iftar were being transported from vehicles to the food preparation areas.

If you grew up Singaporean, the term 'kampung spirit' is something you would be familiar with. But I realised that I'd never really experienced it.

Observing this frenzied lead-up to Mass Iftar Gemilang Kampong Gelam had me wondering if this was, indeed, the kampung spirit I so often hear of.

That sense of community and solidarity was evident in the actions of the volunteers and beneficiaries.

Whether it was a group of men frantically serving up giant plates of biryani or neighbours-turned-friends sharing a laugh as they enjoy each other's company.

'I don't feel so lonely'

During his opening speech, the chairman of One Kampong Gelam, Zaki Ma'arof, took time to thank the volunteers involved in the event.

"You guys are really awesome and inspirational for the Kampong Glam community, and for the country," he said.

My colleagues and I spoke with two volunteers, Syahina and Shahin, who eagerly shared their duties for the day, from helping attendees get seated to ensuring food and drinks were served on time.

Syahina mentioned that this event commemorates those in our community who require assistance, and wants them to "feel appreciated".

Shahin agreed, saying: "We definitely hope they [the beneficiaries] go back feeling happy and blessed."

One thing is for sure, they've put a smile on the face of Ummuaiman, who attended the mass iftar as a beneficiary.

Having already attended a separate iftar event at Kampong Glam Community Club, she was keen to sign up for the Mass Iftar Gemilang Kampong Gelam event.

When asked how she felt being an attendee, Ummuaiman smiled.

"I didn't expect to be invited to such an event this year. Furthermore, with the arrival of the president, I feel so proud!" she said.

The elderly woman shared that she now lives on her own, as all her kids have moved out of her home.

But she's always in the company of her neighbours, and they chose to sign up for the event as a group.

Being alongside 1,500 others at Kampong Glam that evening, Ummuaiman said: "I feel so happy and I don't feel so lonely as well."

A humbling experience

Those few hours spent at Kampong Glam had me thinking about privileges, and more specifically, my own.

Be it race, gender (you name it), privilege tends to carry with it a negative connotation when actually, it doesn't always have to be the case.

Privilege can simply mean being blessed enough to break fast during Ramadan without worrying about financial struggles, like whether you can afford the next meal.

I admit that, at times, I would complain about food cravings that didn't end up on the dining table for iftar.

But sometimes we forget that to have the opportunity to complain is a privilege in itself.

Before attending this event, I understood the term mass iftar in the most literal sense.

But having conversations with inspiring individuals there made me realise that a mass iftar was so much more than just sharing a meal with a large group of people.

