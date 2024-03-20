This made my day: Woman in Choa Chu Kang leaves free food outside home to help less fortunate during Ramadan

In the spirit of Ramadan, one woman decided to set up a free food station outside her flat to help out those in need during the fasting month.

The woman, who goes by Lisa, shared on the Friends of Yew Tee Facebook page last Saturday (March 16) that she had set up a food donation initiative outside her home to help the less fortunate during Ramadan.

Sharing an image of a shelf filled with assorted food items placed at the corridor of her flat, Lisa asked netizens to share her post with their family and friends in need.

The items placed on the shelf were dry food items such as biscuits, packets of instant noodles and canned food.

She also provided plastic bags for those who came by to pick up the food items.

On March 17, Lisa posted a video on TikTok expressing her gratitude towards those who contributed towards her initiative.

"I swear I didn't expect so much support from my family and friends who were willing to come all the way from Jurong or Boon Lay to share whatever they could to help," she wrote in the video.

She also invited members of public to contribute by leaving items at the rack.

"We give back to those who might want and need it more. You are welcome to leave it here for others," she wrote.

The next day, Lisa posted a third video, where she was seen re-stocking the shelf. She explained that she received a donation, and used the money to purchase more food.

She did not share who the donation came from, or how much was donated.

"I can't say for sure if I will stock up every week or every weekend, I don't have a good or stable income myself," she said.

