Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it'll serve instant noodles

A Japanese food event featuring a host of delicacies will be held at Takashimaya Square in October.

But that’s not what everyone’s excited about.

Ichiran, considered to be the holy grail of tonkotsu ramen for many foodies, will be making its debut in Singapore with a pop-up booth at the Japan Food Matsuri event from Oct 3 to 20.

However, instead of fresh noodles, Ichiran's range of "New York Limited" instant ramen will be cooked and served at the pop-up.

It'll be topped with the chain's signature spicy seasoning, along with green onions and kikurage (wood ear) mushroom.

Each bowl will be priced at $12 and is limited to 700 servings a day. Pricing-wise, it's not that far off from Ichiran's regular bowl which goes for 890 yen ($11.30). But considering it is basically instant noodles, we don't exactly know how to feel.

Granted, we've tried cooking Ichiran's signature instant ramen and while it fared better than most instant ramen out there, it's still a far cry from the real deal. None of that awesome Osukaran black vinegar packed in the box either.

More interestingly, the pop-up will reportedly feature the signature solo booths with bamboo shutters found in the restaurants. To add to the ambience while you're slurping up the instant noodles, we suppose.

If you don’t wish to queue for the experience — and we know there'll be a queue — the instant noodles will be sold in a box of three for $35. Which will itself be limited to 200 boxes a day.

Outside of Japan, Ichiran outlets can also be found in New York, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Besides Ichiran, pastry shop Zaku Zaku, famed for their cream-filled choux puffs, will also be offering soft serves at the event alongside Bake's matcha cheese tarts.

Perhaps one can hope that the pop-up is Ichiran's testbed before they consider bringing the noodle chain to our shores? Fingers crossed.

